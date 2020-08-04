(The Center Square) – Five people who attended a Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) meeting last week have tested positive for COVID-19, including Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary Mark Inch.
The five join a growing list of state leaders diagnosed with the disease.
The FSA revelation prompted tests for those who attended, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, who all have since tested negative.
“I’m tested regularly, and I don’t have or have not had any symptoms,” DeSantis told reporters Monday. “The number of times I’ve been tested has been pretty significant, and I’ve had my temperature checked probably 100 times in the last few months.”
About 60 people attended the FSA meeting in Bonita Springs on July 27. FSA spokeswoman Nanette Schimpf told The News Service of Florida the gathering “exceeded” social distancing guidelines, with mandatory face masks and tables 10-feet apart each seating only one person.
She said FSA was notified two days later by an unidentified attendee of a positive test, prompting it to alert others of potential exposure.
On Friday, Inch, DOC Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood disclosed they had tested positive for COVID-19. Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, the newly elected association president, tested positive Monday.
It is uncertain whether they were infected at the FSA event or elsewhere. They join three Florida lawmakers who have tested positive.
Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Rob Bradley, R-Orange Park, told Florida Politics he tested positive Wednesday.
Bradley said he awoke with a fever the night before and tested positive the next day, reporting “generally not feeling right.”
Bradley is self-isolating. His wife, Jennifer, tested negative. Jennifer Bradley is a candidate for her husband’s senate seat, which he must vacate in 2021 in compliance with state term limits.
Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, his wife and two sons have tested COVID-19 positive. Fine was admitted to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne on Sunday and remained there Tuesday.
In Sunday night Facebook posts, Fine said he received X-ray results revealing “pretty serious damage” to his lungs, which is why he went to the hospital that night.
“I’m not going to lie — I’m pretty scared,” he wrote. “My odds are pretty good. But then again, I wouldn’t have thought I’d be getting admitted to the hospital after 12 days of this. I don’t normally ask people to pray for me, but I’m going to make an exception this time. And please include my family in it, as they need me. I have so much left to teach the boys."
Fine said his condition does not require supplemental oxygen or a ventilator.
In a Monday Facebook video from his hospital bed, Fine advised Floridians to take coronavirus seriously.
“Use my story if you don’t know anybody who has COVID to recognize this is a big deal,” Fine said. “I’m 46 years old. I’m not in terrible health. I’m in reasonably good shape, and I’ve had this thing for two weeks and I ended up in the hospital … and I could get worse. I’m not out of the woods or anything.”
“Don’t wait for the govt to order you to wear a mask, do it because you want to care about your fellow person,” Fine later wrote. “I don’t not run in front of cars because it’s against the law, I don’t run in front of cars because I have common sense.”
Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, who tested positive in early June, sent Fine a tweet after learning he was sick.
“Randy! Call me if you need me. Support, prayers, advice, etc. I’m here, brother!” Jones tweeted.