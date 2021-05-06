(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday signed a hotly-contested elections bill into law during a made-for-TV ceremony off-limits to local media.
DeSantis signed Senate Bill 90, adopted exactly one week earlier by the Florida Legislature, during a Best Governor in the USA rally sponsored by Club 45 USA, a nonprofit that supports Donald Trump's agenda, at the Palm Beach International Airport Hilton and covered live as an exclusive on Fox News' "Fox & Friends.”
"Me signing this bill says: Florida, your vote counts, your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency and this is a great place for democracy," DeSantis told "Fox & Friends," acknowledging Florida’s 2020 elections – in which 4.85 of 11.1 million votes cast were by mail-in ballot – were the nation’s “gold standard” but needed tweaking to stymie fraud before it happens.
"We think this will make it even better as we go forward, so we're proud of the strides we've made, but we're not resting on our laurels," he told Fox.
The new law goes into effect immediately but, as expected, it will be challenged in court.
Moments after DeSantis signed SB 90 on TV, the League of Women Voters of Florida (LWVF) filed a 69-page lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee.
The federal suit, joined by Black Voters Matter Fund, Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and several individual voters, claims SB 90’s provisions make it harder for Floridians to cast ballots “with a disproportionate impact on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students and communities of color.”
“The legislation has a deliberate and disproportionate impact on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students and communities of color,” LWVF President Patricia Brigham said “It’s a despicable attempt by a one-party ruled legislature to choose who can vote in our state and who cannot. It’s undemocratic, unconstitutional, and un-American.”
More are expected to join the action or file their own lawsuits.
More than 20 local and national groups – including the NAACP, Florida chapters of the ACLU and All Voting is Local – in a letter warned the governor they’d sue if he signs SB 90.
The League of United Latin American Citizens has also announced it would sue over the new legislation. “Voter suppression aimed at American citizens just because they are brown or Black is disgraceful, un-American, and frankly unprincipled,” the group said Thursday.
SB 90, filed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, was approved in a 23-17 Senate vote with Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, the only senator to break party lines. The House endorsed it, 77-40, on April 29, one day before the 60-day session adjourned.
SB 90 adds more identification requirements for those requesting absentee ballots; requires voters to request an absentee ballot for each election, every two years; limits who can collect and drop off ballots to prevent “ballot harvesting”; and expands the presence of partisan observers during the vote-counting process.
The bill limits the use of drop boxes but doesn’t ban them outright, which was in the original bill, and prohibits outside groups from providing items “with the intent to influence” voters within a 150-foot radius of a polling location but, unlike Georgia’s law, allows poll workers to provide water and other assistance.
Proponents maintain SB 90’s revisions are tweaks and that Florida still has extensive voting options with no-excuse absentee voting and at least eight days of early voting.
SB 90 was fiercely opposed in its transit through committees and floor approvals by Democrats, voting rights groups and 66 of 67 county elections supervisors
Florida Supervisors of Elections Association President Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County’s elections supervisor, said in a statement last week “reforms” in SB 90 were “unnecessary” and will make elections administration more difficult.