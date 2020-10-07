(The Center Square) – A class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of students who attend Florida’s public universities claims the schools committed a breach of contract by cancelling in-person classes and activities without offering corresponding reductions in tuition and fees.
University of South Florida (USF) student Jarrett LaFleur filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa. Six students from four other Florida universities signed onto the case.
The lawsuit against the State University System of Florida (SUSF) and the 16-member Florida Board of Governors (FBOG) was expanded into a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all 420,000 students enrolled in Florida’s 12 public universities.
According to Law.com, LaFleur’s lawsuit is one of about 200 class-action breach-of-contract lawsuits filed against universities nationwide that seek refunds for tuition, fees and housing and meal costs. Lafleur is represented by Manhattan-based Leeds Brown Law, which has filed 60 of those class-action lawsuits.
Similar actions have been filed against private universities, including against the University of Miami and Florida Southern College in Lakeland.
LaFleur, a mechanical engineering major, intramural sports athlete and member of a fraternity and academic societies at USF, alleges Florida universities made the college experience less valuable by moving in-person classes online as a COVID-19 precaution and should not be charging full tuition.
The lawsuit says universities are guilty of breach of contract and should refund tuition and fees partially until they fully reopen campuses.
The SUSF and FBOG filed petitions Oct. 1 to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing plaintiffs can’t claim breach of contract because LaFleur’s seminal lawsuit failed to produce a written copy of any contract and identify actual terms breached by the universities.
In its petition, the SUSF maintains it is exempt, claiming it “lacks the legal capacity to be sued.”
It is uncertain whether those arguments will prevail in Tampa’s U.S. District Court, where one judge already has ruled a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Florida Southern College (FSC) can proceed.
U.S. District Court Judge James Moody rejected in September FSC’s contention it doesn’t have contracts with students to breach.
Moody ruled FSC’s publications are, essentially, contracts that “clearly implied the courses would be conducted in-person. The college’s materials also touted its many resources and facilities – all of which were located on the campus thereby implying in-person participation.”
Moody said the lawsuits are “novel in the sense there is no legal precedent involving a pandemic’s impact on a school’s promise to provide in-person learning” and, as such, must be scrutinized for precedent-setting impacts.
“Like the ripple in a pond after one throws a stone,” Moody wrote, “the legal system is now feeling COVID-19’s havoc with the current wave of class-action lawsuits that seek tuition reimbursement related to forced online tutelage.”
In his lawsuit, LaFleur contends USF did not offer the in-person benefits advertised to students, committing a breach of contract while enriching itself.
According to the lawsuit, the average tuition paid by a full-time, in-state undergraduate student at a Florida state university is between $2,375.64 and $2,969.55 per semester.
At USF, LaFleur paid $2,059.72 for four classes last spring and $1,300 over the summer.
USF charged a distance learning fee of $26.79 per credit hour for the Tampa campus, $9.67 per credit hour for the St. Petersburg campus and $15.92 per credit hour for the Sarasota-Manatee campus.
LaFleur’s attorney, Jeffrey Brown, said in August university students should be treated like airline passengers are when flights are cancelled.
“When they can’t offer that same service, for no fault of their own, the benefit of that bargain shouldn’t go to the university,” Brown said.