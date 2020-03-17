(The Center Square) – A coalition of civil rights groups asked a federal judge Tuesday to extend Florida's mail-in ballot deadline for today's presidential primaries through next Tuesday and postpone the count until March 27.
The coalition, which includes Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority, Organize Florida, Advancement Project National Office, Dēmos and LatinoJustice PRLDEF, argues in the federal lawsuit that the state failed to “take reasonable actions,” such as extend vote-by-mail deadlines, adjust early voting dates and expand mail ballot transmission options, as the coronavirus emerged as a major public health threat.
The state’s inactions amount “to a denial of critical voter opportunities in violation of the 14th Amendment,” the coalition argues.
The lawsuit cites the coronavirus-induced relocation of 112 polling across 22 counties announced over the past few days by elections supervisors as creating election day confusion and leaving some voters with no choice but to cast in-person ballots in the middle of a pandemic emergency.
The coalition’s numbers reflect those compiled by the state’s Democratic Party, which said, as of Tuesday morning, at least 91 voting places – including five in Palm Beach County – across 58 of the state’s 67 counties had been closed or relocated because of coronavirus outbreak.
The suit also says college students have been sent home and cannot vote at their registered sites on or near campus, denying them a path to the polls without a mail-in ballot extension.
The suit asks the court to order Florida to extend its deadline to March 27 for people to request a vote-by-mail ballot. The complaint also asks the court to allow voters to request ballots be sent via email or fax, consistent with military and overseas voter procedures, allow third-party individuals to collect ballots, and allow voters to submit ballots via fax.
“Unless immediate action is taken by the state, millions of voters could be disenfranchised,” Dream Defenders Co-Director Rachel Gilmer said in a Monday night statement. “We must extend the vote-by-mail deadline until March 27 or we run the risk of massive voter suppression this primary.”
Nevertheless, polls opened at 7 a.m. in Florida, one of three states moving forward with primaries Tuesday, joining Arizona and Illinois.
The only real suspense unfolding in Florida’s primaries is whether former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected large margin of victory in the Democratic primary will constitute a knock-out blow to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign.
“We’re not going to panic,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said, predicting voting lines would be short because more than 2 million Floridians already have cast votes, according to the state’s Division of Elections (DOE).
“I think you can do it in a way that’s going to protect people,” DeSantis said, noting the state is distributing cleaning supplies to counties, including hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.
The Florida Democratic Party said it would be really useful for DeSantis and Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee to order the DOE to compile and provide a list of polling places across the state so people can go to one source and find out where to cast ballots.