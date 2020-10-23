(The Center Square) – Former Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin defeated U.S. Rep. Ross Spano in the 15th Congressional District Republican primary, in part, because voters believed the incumbent was too distracted by a federal probe into his 2018 campaign to be effective.
Now Franklin’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election to represent the central Florida district is facing similar allegations.
According to a complaint filed with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) by Republican Neil Combee, Democrat Alan Cohn accepted more than $235,000 from an unauthorized committee – the House Victory Project 2020.
The complaint claims Cohn’s campaign committee, Cohn for Congress, accepted the transfer of funds from House Victory Project 2020 on Sept. 30.
The committee, which supports Democratic House campaigns nationwide, was not an authorized campaign committee for Cohn for Congress until Oct. 4 and violated contribution limits by more than $200,000, Combee’s complaint said.
The Franklin versus Cohn race is regarded one of Florida’s key congressional campaigns. The sprawling 15th Congressional District spans parts of Hillsborough, Polk and Lake counties and has been a Republican stronghold for decades.
Areas of suburban Tampa and Lakeland, home to three universities, have seen Democrats gain in numbers and make elections more competitive, however.
Polls indicate Cohn, a former investigative TV journalist, narrowly trails Franklin.
Of Florida’s 27 congressional districts, 25 are up for election. Two incumbents – Republican Reps. Neal Dunn and Mario Diaz-Balart – are guaranteed a return to Washington because neither face a Democratic opponent.
Republicans hold a 14-13 edge in the state’s congressional delegation. Spano, who remains under FEC investigation, was the only congressional incumbent defeated in the primaries.
Combee’s complaint against Cohn’s committee cites the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 (FECA).
“Under FECA and Commission regulations, a campaign committee can only accept a transfer of funds from an authorized campaign account,” the complaint reads.
The complaint asks the FEC to classify the transfer as an “illegal excessive contribution” and to order it “disgorged,” meaning refunded. The complaint also demands Cohn’s campaign be fined “appropriately.”
“This is a right-wing attack from a disgruntled failed congressional candidate and ultimately amounts to a minor clerical error,” Cohn campaign manager Kevin Lata said in responding to the complaint.
“This information was publicly available on the FEC’s website and House Victory Project reported on Sept 15 that our campaign was a fundraising participant,” Lata said. “Clearly, Scott Franklin and his allies are desperate to distract from his plans to end Social Security as we know it, and increase taxes on the middle class.”
Wingman PAC, Franklin’s single-candidate political committee, is demanding Cohn return the money and warns the district could again send a representative to Washington embroiled in a campaign finance investigation.
“The people of Congressional District 15 know this story all too well. The old saying, ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,’ aptly applies. The people of District 15 deserve better than an unproven leader who will gladly accept hundreds of thousands of illegal contributions without question,” Wingman PAC spokesperson Christina Johnson said in a news release. “We need a representative like Scott Franklin who will lead on day one, and not someone who will face an FEC legal battle.”