(The Center Square) – Industry analysts have wondered how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect workers' compensation, with litigation, in the absence of legislation, certain to determine whether contracting the coronavirus on the job is comparable to being injured.
The emerging answer is not good news for small businesses: private insurers, who write most small business workers' compensation insurance policies, are denying a significant percentage of claims, which have been increasing since June in Florida.
According to a Florida Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) report from August, DWC received 11,872 workers' compensation indemnity claims as of July 20, with 2,862 filed between June 20-July 20 and 3,492 filed between May 20-June 20.
By comparison, 13 workers' compensation indemnity claims were filed with DWC in January and 35 claims in February.
Workers’ compensation insurance is a no-fault system in which employers pay into a fund that provides workers injured on the job access to medical benefits and supplementary income.
In workers' compensation, indemnity benefits are paid to cover loss of income in addition to paying medical bills for injuries. In Florida, workers must be injured for at least eight days to be eligible.
Of those nearly 12,000 indemnity workers’ compensation claims filed by July 20, DWC reported 43 percent were denied, and 62 percent of those denials were issued by private insurers.
According to DWC, first responders and health care workers have filed the most workers’ compensation indemnity claims related to COVID-19. Combined, the professions accounted for more than 65 percent of claims, including 4,345 from “protective service workers” and 3,432 health care workers.
Another 2,897 claims were filed by “essential” service workers, those employed in restaurants, hotels, grocery stores and other retailers, according to DWC.
DWC tracks claims by three insurer types: private insurance companies, private self-insured trust funds and government self-insured trust funds, which insure risks of most first responders.
Of indemnity claims filed by July 20, 5,527 were with private insurance companies, which denied 55 percent. Private self-insured funds and government self-insured funds denied or partially denied 30 percent and 31 percent, respectively.
Through late July, DWC reported insurance companies, private self-insurance trust funds and government self-insured funds had paid $4.1 million on 6,670 closed claims and nearly $9 million in payments on 5,202 open claims.
“No one should be shocked by this data,” National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Florida Executive Director Bill Herrle told the News Service of Florida.
Herrle repeated NFIB’s call for clearer pandemic liability protections for employers and differentiated workers’ compensation standards between private businesses and public agencies that employ many first responders and health care workers.
“We think there is a very ripe policy question on the responsibilities of the private sector versus the public sector, who clearly bears a higher responsibility for the front-line workers,” Herrle said.
Without legislative action to address COVID-19 liability for businesses and different workers’ compensation standards for varying employers, Florida businesses are likely to see their first workers' compensation rate increase since 2016 in 2021.
Florida businesses saw a third consecutive cut in annual workers' compensation rates – a 7.5 percent slash – this year.
After a 14.5 percent increase in 2016, Florida’s workers’ compensation rates have gone down by a combined 13.8 percent – by 9.5 percent, plus another 1.8 percent as a result of the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2018, and by 13.4 percent beginning January 2019.