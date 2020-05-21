(The Center Square) – The number of new jobless claims in Florida for the week ending May 16 was relatively flat when compared with the previous week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Initial unemployment claims in Florida last week were 223,927, up 845 – or 0.4 percent – from the 223,082 claims filed the week ending May 9. Only California (246,115) and New York (226,521) reported more new jobless claims than Florida last week.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Reemployment Assistance Claims Dashboard reported Thursday morning that 1.486 million of 1.685 million – or 88.2 percent – of “confirmed unique” claims filed by state residents since March 15 had been processed through Tuesday, with 979,887 people – or 96.9 percent – receiving payments that totaled $2.68 billion.
Florida “has paid out more [in unemployment] the last 10 weeks than it has in the previous five years combined,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been defending the state's response to processing unemployment benefits after DEO's website crashed amid the deluge of claims that resulted from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, DeSantis authorized at least $100 million to upgrade DEO's CONNECT website, purchased 72 servers, reassigned 2,000 state workers to help DEO and tapped Department of Management Services Secretary Jon Satter to manage it.
DEO’s dashboard shows more than 2 million total claims have been filed, but notes that number includes applications from “individuals [who] may have submitted an application through multiple methods” and “include duplicate or triplicate claim counts.”
Of the 1.685 million “confirmed unique” claims processed, more than 1 million people qualified for state re-employment assistance and federal unemployment compensation, and 105,546 people received federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) available under the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
More than 370,000 applicants were ineligible for state and federal unemployment assistance, although DEO said some still may qualify for PUA.
According to the DEO, of the $2.68 billion paid in jobless assistance to Floridians through Tuesday, $869.3 million had been paid in state claims, $1.78 billion in federal unemployment compensation and $30.3 million in PUA.
Nationally, 2.44 million workers filed initial unemployment claims in the week ending May 16 – down 249,000 from the revised number of claims filed in the week ending May 9. The total number of jobless claims filed in the nine weeks since states began stay-at-home orders that temporarily closed businesses deemed nonessential now tops 38 million.
