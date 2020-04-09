(The Center Square) – The number of initial unemployment claims in Florida dropped after two consecutive weeks of significant increases, the likely result of Floridians’ problems with accessing the Department of Economic Opportunity’s unemployment website to file claims.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Florida for the week ending April 4 were 169,885, down 58,599 – or 25 percent – from the 228,484 claims filed the previous week.
Initial claims in Florida the two previous weeks had increased 205 percent (week ending March 28) and 1,045 percent (week ending March 21). Between March 16 and April 3, 472,390 Floridians filed first-time unemployment claims compared to 326,000 in all of 2019, according to the DEO.
Many applicants’ experiences with the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) website has been poor, to say the least. The website repeatedly crashed and froze after the tsunami of applicants overwhelmed the department, often requiring applicants to create new passwords for every slow-scroll log-in and then not acknowledging that PIN when the applicant returned to the site.
Last week, DEO received 3.8 million calls, 50 percent more in one week than it received in all of 2019, it said.
The fiasco led state Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, to call for DEO Executive Director Ken Lawson to resign.
This week, DEO and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took steps to try and address the problems. The state added 72 servers to double DEO’s website capacity and hired private call centers to augment services, DeSantis said.
About 750 workers from other state agencies have been temporarily reassigned to help process unemployment claims.
DEO also is offering paper applications that Fed-Ex, CareerSource Florida and other businesses and organizations have offered to print for free. On Wednesday, DEO launched a website with a “mobile-friendly application.”
Florida jobless applicants seek up to $275 a week in state unemployment compensation, among the nation’s lowest, and the additional $600 a week in federal benefits accorded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved in late March.
DeSantis has asked DEO to consider making people eligible for unemployment benefits the day they lost their job rather than when they completed their application. Florida law stipulates jobless workers are eligible from the date of application and are required to wait two weeks before their claim can be activated.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 4 were 6.6 million – down 261,00 from the adjusted level of 6.9 million for the week ending March 28. The March 28 total represented the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever.
• The Center Square contributor John Haughey contributed to this report.