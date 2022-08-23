(The Center Square) – Ahead of Tuesday's primary election, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a new campaign ad, “Top Gov,” in which he’s dressed like a Navy pilot and his task is to take on the corporate media. The ad is a spinoff of the popular movie, "Top Gun" and its sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," released this summer.
First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted the ad, saying, “Top Gov… Dogfighting … Taking on the Corporate Media … Rules of Engagement are as Follows.”
In the ad, DeSantis, a Navy veteran, wears a leather bomber jacket with patches representing the state of Florida. He speaks in a hanger as if he were providing instruction to Navy pilots. Their task, he says, is “dogfighting, taking on the corporate media,” referring to an aerial battle between fighter aircraft pilots at close range.
The rules of engagement, he says, are, “Number 1: Don’t fire unless fired upon but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force. Number 2: Never ever back down from a fight. Number 3: Don’t accept their narrative.”
Joining him in the cockpit is his only son, Mason, who was born in 2018.
DeSantis is one of only seven governors who are U.S. veterans and is the only one who was deployed overseas to a combat zone. DeSantis was deployed to Iraq in 2007, serving as the legal advisor to the SEAL Team One commander, Special Operations Task Force-West in Fallujah. He was first commissioned as a Navy officer while attending Harvard Law School and then assigned to the Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG).
One of the Democrats hoping to unseat him in November, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, said of the ad, “Ron had a costume party and only invited his ego. What a buffoon.”
According to one recent poll, Fried leads her main challenger for the Democratic nomination for governor, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the former Republican governor of Florida who switched parties and ran as a Democrat for Congress.
However, according to an Aug. 22 St. Pete poll, Crist has a 29 point advantage, receiving 59% support to Fried’s 30%.
Floridians will decide on Tuesday who will challenge DeSantis, who is running unopposed as a Republican.
In addition to Crist and Fried, Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis are running on the Democratic ticket. Several candidates are running for governor as write-in candidates and with no party affiliation. They include Piotr Blass, Kyle Gibson, Jackie Carmen Gimenez, Jodi Gregory Jeloudov, and James Thompson. Hector Roos is running as a Libertarian.
According to RealClear Politics average, in a November match up, DeSantis would defeat Crist by 8 points and Fried by 7 points.