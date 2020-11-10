(The Center Square) – Repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will not dramatically affect Florida’s Medicaid enrollment, but it could make health care too expensive for up to 2 million residents now enrolled in the subsidized health-insurance exchange offered under the ACA, according to an array of studies.
Florida is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid under the ACA, also known as Obamacare, but it leads the nation in enrollment in the Obamacare health-insurance exchange offered on the Healthcare.gov platform.
Of nearly 4.2 million low-income residents enrolled in Florida’s $30 billion Medicaid program’s 17 managed care plans, 1.9 million are covered by policies purchased through Healthcare.gov, according to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Advocates said another 500,000 Floridians who lost jobs that provided health care insurance during the pandemic are expected to purchase ACA-subsidized polices when 2021 enrollment opens.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard 80 minutes of oral arguments Tuesday in California vs. Texas, the much-anticipated legal showdown between the Trump administration and 18 state attorneys general, including Florida’s Ashley Moody, seeking to repeal the 2010 ACA and those defending it, including the U.S. House and 17 states, led by California. A decision is expected by June.
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was one of 19 Republican attorneys general who joined the lawsuit in February 2018. Moody has sustained Florida’s participation despite calls from health care advocates to drop out.
As one of 12 states that didn’t expand Medicaid under the ACA, repealing the law would have less dramatic enrollment effect in Florida than elsewhere, but it could have a profound effect in the state:
• The Kaiser Family Foundation projected 3.1 million nonelderly Floridians will lose coverage for pre-existing conditions if the ACA is repealed;
• More than 1.75 million Floridians would lose health insurance without the ACA, according to the Center for American Progress;
• An ACA repeal could leave 3.9 million nonelderly Floridians without health insurance, a 1.56 million increase in the state’s “uninsured nonelderly adult” population from about 14.4% to nearly 25%, increasing uncompensated care costs by about $4 billion within a year, according to an Urban Institute study;
• A Florida Policy Institute map showing Obamacare enrollees in each of Florida’s 67 counties indicated Miami-Dade County had 457,666 enrollees and Broward County had 258,954.
A 40-member coalition – including the Florida Policy Institute; Florida Health Justice Project; Disability Rights Florida; the League of Women Voters; Florida NOW; and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees labor union – sent a letter Oct. 26 to Moody, asking her to drop the state’s participation in the case.
“The timing could not be worse, as Floridians continue to battle COVID-19, as well as the economic devastation of the shutdown,” the letter read. “Any ruling that results in the weakening or repeal of the ACA would further undermine the health and well-being of millions of Floridians already suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Florida lawmakers anticipated a partial or total repeal of the ACA in 2019 and passed Senate Bill 322, sponsored by Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, who assumes the Senate presidency Nov. 17.
SB 322, adopted 70-42 by the House and 23-13 in the Senate, required insurers or health maintenance organizations (HMOs) to offer plans that do not exclude pre-existing conditions within 30 days of Obamacare being repealed by Congress or overturned by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Critics contend SB 322 does not impose restrictions on how much insurers can charge for covering pre-existing conditions and allows them to pool policies for those with pre-existing conditions.
The legislative analysis of SB 322 said “such coverage may be expensive for some individuals with pre-existing medical conditions due to adverse selection.”