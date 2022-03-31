(The Center Square) – Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, a pilot program of the Florida Department of Children and Families, has served 25,000 people since it re-launched last September.
Spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis, the state is partnering with local, community-based groups, including in the private sector, faith-based institutions, and nonprofit organizations.
“Florida’s communities are full of organizations and businesses that want to lift up their neighbors in need, and this program has given them the outlet to do so,” said Casey DeSantis, who’s met some of the families who’ve benefited from the program.
The program helps families with immediate, dire needs, including access to housing and food assistance. It also helps with long-term goals of finding employment and pursuing educational opportunities, and assists exiting and former foster youth.
Those interested in learning about or applying for assistance can call 850-300-HOPE. Social service providers can also make referrals to the program.
Department of Children and Families’ Secretary Shevaun Harris said “the initiative blends support from multiple sources to ensure we are serving families holistically.”
The voluntary program began as a DCF pilot project in August 2020 in six counties. By September 2021, it had helped more than 10,000 Floridians. In September 2021, DeSantis expanded the initiative to reach additional populations and re-launched the program as Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity.
“Having the privilege of traveling the state, our team saw an immense value in bringing together public and private groups to collaborate and communicate with and on behalf of Floridians,” Casey DeSantis said when she relaunched the program. “Essentially, we are bringing good people together to work with and on behalf of good people in need. To accomplish this, the program will empower ‘Care Navigators’ to collaborate with community partners to create a customized plan for success, tailor-made for the individual.”
The goal is to help those already receiving public assistance find employment, housing, and childcare resources while also becoming self-sufficient. DeSantis’ emphasis was to recruit private sector and faith-based partners to support more families throughout the state.
Last December, the state also partnered with the staffing services company Adecco Group to provide dedicated employment opportunities and careers for program participants.
The program uses CarePortal, which connects a volunteer network and participating churches with program participants in crisis situations. Social workers identify needs and make local churches aware of them through the portal. Within a year of CarePortal launching in mid-2020, over 200 churches were connected with more than 2,500 children.
Those eligible for the program include those on public assistance, children aging out of foster care, pregnant mothers struggling with substance abuse disorders, and parents and families who need assistance. The program is managed by care navigators who identify goals and barriers, make referrals to local, community-based partners, and provide one-on-one support to help individuals develop a plan to achieve economic-self sufficiency.
The Hope Florida website provides information about how to volunteer and how to register as a partner organization. Through Volunteer Connect, partner organizations can promote volunteer opportunities, searchable by date, location, issue area, population, age group, among others, and schedule volunteers for opportunities. Volunteers can sign up automatically or express an interest.
It also provides resources through Hope for Healing, for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. Users can search for assistance by zip code.