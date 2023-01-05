(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. R-Fla, met with several sheriffs in Volusia County to discuss the increasing fentanyl crisis as part of the senator’s "Make Washington Work Tour."
Scott took to Twitter after the round table held in Daytona Beach to reiterate the need for federal help as the southern border U.S. border with Mexico has been inundated with illegal drug smuggling, a direct result of the Biden administration’s weak stance on border security, according to Scott.
“I met with local law enforcement today & again heard how much Biden's border crisis & the deadly fentanyl it's letting into our state is hurting Florida families. I'm demanding @SecMayorkas support LEOs with all resources needed [to] stop this catastrophe & keep families safe,” Scott tweeted, referring to Department of Home Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Many Republicans have called for Mayorkas to resign or be impeached because of the ongoing border crisis.
Volusia Sheriff Michael Chitwood, one of the sheriffs involved in the roundtable discussion with Scott, told The Center Square in a statement that the crisis is causing devastation in Florida and across the United States.
“The fentanyl crisis has taken lives and devastated families in communities all across this country, and Volusia County is no exception,” Chitwood said. “This is an important discussion, and I’m grateful to Sen. Scott for bringing us to the table to talk about solutions.”
According to Statista, the number of fentanyl deaths in the United States has grown from 730 in 1999, to 56,516 by 2020.
In 2020, according to the Florida Department of Health, more than 6,150 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl in Florida.
President of the Volusia Recovery Alliance Karen Chrapek, who was also part of the roundtable discussion, told The Center Square that fentanyl has changed everything since its emergence.
“Substance use disorder is a relapsing brain disease. People in recovery used to be able to use drugs again and come back recommitted to the recovery process. Fentanyl has changed all that. Today, one pill can kill,” Chrapek said. “Street drugs are no longer safe to use as even marijuana may be laced with fentanyl. Narcan is essential to giving people an opportunity to experience recovery and to help fight the fentanyl epidemic.”
Chrapek added that the fentanyl crisis does not only affect those who are addicted to it, but also their loved ones too.
“The impact on our community is heartbreaking. Volusia County had 319 overdose deaths in 2022. Each one was someone’s loved one – a son, daughter, grandchild, mom, dad, or a dear friend. As a person in long term recovery of 40 years, many people in recovery have crossed my path,” Chrapek said. “I personally know 10 people on the same path of recovery as me that have passed due to overdose. The impact on our local recovery communities has been at least 50 overdose deaths this year.”
In December 2022, Scott filed the End Fentanyl Act. In a news release about it, Scott said:
“For too long, the crushing heartbreak felt from losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and the opioids that cause them, have plagued American families. This epidemic, fueled by the massive amounts of fentanyl flowing illegally over our southern border into our communities, has only grown worse. Every life taken by an accidental drug poisoning is a preventable tragedy and we must do everything in our power to stop them.”