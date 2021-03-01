(The Center Square) – Florida’s dominant statehouse Republicans used two months of preliminary legislative hearings to rapidly advance bills reflecting conservative ideological priorities.
Advancing through committees and awaiting swift introduction onto chamber floors when the 60-day 2021 legislative session convenes Tuesday are fast-tracked proposals to adopt COVID-19 liability protections, impose criminal penalties on protesters, erect new mail-in ballot requirements, further enlarge the nation’s biggest school choice program and slap “free speech” prohibitions on Big Tech social media platforms.
But until Friday – less than three days before the session kicked off – one of the state’s most pressing crises remained unaddressed by GOP legislative leadership: the state’s failed unemployment system.
In March as the COVID-19 outbreak emerged, Florida’s $77 million CONNECT unemployment website – after years of audits warning it was inadequate – collapsed when the state’s unemployment rate tripled to 12.9 percent, leaving hundreds of thousands of newly jobless waiting weeks for their first checks.
In June, U.S. Senate Democrats called Florida’s unemployment system’s performance “uniquely poor in its abject inability to assist millions of Florida residents who have applied for and continue to await unemployment benefits.”
Florida has spent more than $100 million to upgrade the system, which Gov. Ron DeSantis called “the equivalent of throwing a jalopy into the Daytona 500,” by purchasing 72 servers, reassigning 2,000 state workers and contracting thousands of private call center employees to assist.
The fiasco also underscored long-cited inadequacies in Florida’s “punitive” unemployment program that caps weekly payments at $275, tied for the nation’s lowest, for up to 12 weeks, the nation’s shortest span of unemployment eligibility.
Nevertheless, the only 2021 proposed measures addressing the state’s collapsed unemployment system had been filed by Democrats who, outnumbered in the House, 78-42, and in the Senate, 24-16, operate in the resigned realm of symbolically introducing bills never to be heard from again.
But on Friday, GOP’s legislative leadership issued its version of unemployment reform with the introduction of Senate Bill 1906, filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford.
Under the three-page SB 1906, weekly unemployment assistance benefits would increase up to $100 a maximum of $375 but retains the 12-week eligibility span, certain to draw the irrelevant ire of Democrats and some Republicans.
“I promised to look into the current levels of assistance we offer folks who are out of work through no fault of their own,” Brodeur said. “This bill is a starting point that would bring our state closer to the average in the U.S. for benefits at $375/week. We have a moral obligation to provide enough to help meet some basic needs while they look for work.”
The Democrats’ measures addressing unemployment include SB 466, filed by Sen. Randolph Bracy, Orlando; SB 644 filed by Sen. Annette Taddeo, Miami; and SB 910, introduced by Sen Linda Stewart, Orlando, which would raise the weekly benefit by $400 to $600 and eligibility to 24 and 26 weeks.
The bills have been assigned committee hearings but have not been heard.
Several other Democrat-filed proposals address the unemployment system itself. Reps. Anna Eskamani, Orlando, and Ben Diamond, St. Peterburg, have co-sponsored HB 207, which would funnel more money into improving CONNECT’s accessibility and performance as well as expanding benefits to a weekly maximum of $500 for up to 26 weeks.
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, has introduced a companion Senate bill, SB 592, seeking to “modernize and revamp” Florida’s unemployment system.
The 69-page HB 207 faces a tougher than usual route to getting on the floor with hearings required before four, rather than three, committees. SB 592 awaits hearings before three Senate panels but has not been heard.