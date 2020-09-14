(The Center Square) – Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said Monday he was so depressed after his narrow defeat to Gov. Ron DeSantis he began drinking heavily and was blacked-out drunk when police found him in March with an overdosing acquaintance nude amid bags of crystal meth in a South Beach hotel room.
“I’m still here by the grace of God,” Gillum told Tamron Hall on the "Tamron Hall" show. “So much of my own recovery has been about trying to get over shame.”
Gillum and his wife, R. Jai Gillum, were interviewed during the hour-long talk show, which aired Monday morning, and included the former Tallahassee mayor’s disclosure that he is bisexual.
“I don’t identify as gay,” Gillum said, “but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something I have never shared publicly before.”
Gillum was regarded as a voter engagement force in Florida and a rising national Democrat star before Miami Beach Police found him March 13 in the Mondrian South Beach Hotel with an overdosing companion “unable to communicate due to his inebriated state.”
Gillum told Hall the incident was “a wake-up call.” Shortly after, he entered rehabilitation to battle alcoholism and started therapy for depression. Over the past month, Gillum has slowly re-emerged, with Monday’s interview drawing a nationwide audience.
Gillum did not discuss what role, if any, he would play in Forward Florida, his embattled political action committee (PAC) that he has stepped away from as it mounts a late drive to register voters by the Oct. 3 deadline for November’s election.
Gillum, 41, came within 34,000 votes, or 0.4 percent, of becoming Florida’s first Black governor in November 2018 despite his campaign being dogged by a three-year, $500,000 FBI investigation into Tallahassee corruption during his time as mayor that resulted in three arrests.
As a result of that probe, Gillum was fined $5,000 for accepting gifts in an April settlement with the Florida Ethics Commission.
Just before that half-decade investigation concluded, another query into Forward Florida began in January 2019, when a federal grand jury subpoenaed records related to three nonprofits associated with the PAC. That probe remains active.
Since November 2018, Forward Florida has spent $1.4 million on legal services, including $253,000 in August.
The legal entanglements and Gillum’s flame-out has hurt Democrats’ voter registration efforts, which Forever Florida was to spearhead.
In March 2019, Gillum announced Forever Florida would spend $3.5 million in unspent 2018 campaign money to “flip Florida blue” by registering or “re-engaging” 1 million voters.
Gillum vowed to deliver at least 200,000 newly registered voters to the Florida Democratic Party by the deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election.
In February, Florida Democratic Party Chairperson Terrie Rizzo reiterated that goal, saying the party – with Forward Florid funding efforts by a number of progressive nonprofits – would “collect 200,000 voter registrations by the launch of the general election.”
Barring a late registration rally, it appears Forward Florida and Florida Democrats will fall at least 50 percent short of that goal.
According to Forward Florida Executive Director Ryan Hurst, since March 2019, the dark-money PAC’s partners have submitted 265,752 voter-registration forms to the Florida Division of Elections (DOE), including 89,000 collected by the Florida Democratic Party.
In fact, with three weeks remaining before the registration deadline, Florida Republicans are closer in voter registration parity than they were in 2016.
When the books closed on voter registration for the Aug. 18 primary, 240,423 more Democrats than Republicans were registered, about 5,000 fewer than in July 2018. In the final months of the 2008 campaign, Florida Democrats had a 500,000 registered-voter advantage that had dwindled to 260,000 in August 2016.