(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden tightened his stranglehold on the Democratic nomination for president Tuesday, easily topping Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Florida presidential preference primary.
With 91 percent of precincts reporting, Biden held an insurmountable lead over Sanders, 62 percent to 23 percent. A number of candidates who already dropped out of the race also received votes.
Florida's 219 delegates were the big prize in Tuesday's slate of primaries, which included Arizona and Illinois. Biden led Sanders in the delegate count, 898-745, heading into Tuesday. A total of 1,991 delegates is needed to secure the Democratic nomination.
More than 1 million Democratic voters in Florida voted early or by mail, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
President Donald Trump easily won the Republican primary for president. Trump had 94 percent of the vote to defeat former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (3 percent), former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh (2 percent) and Roque De La Fuente (1 percent). Walsh abandoned his run for president after the Iowa caucuses last month.
A coalition of civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit arguing Florida failed to “take reasonable actions” to ensure voters were not disenfranchised as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The lawsuit asked the court to order Florida to extend its deadline to March 27 for people to request a vote-by-mail ballot. A federal judge issued a ruling Tuesday that said the primary should continue, the Miami New Times reported.