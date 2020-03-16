(The Center Square) – Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate and CNN commentator Andrew Gillum announced he is entering a rehabilitation program days after he was too inebriated to explain why he was in the same hotel room as a man suffering from an apparent meth overdose.
Gillum said he had fallen into a depression and abused alcohol after losing his November 2018 race to Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling the incident “a wake-up call for me” and pledging to “heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”
“I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism, and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles,” he said Sunday night.
On Friday, the former Tallahassee mayor said he “had too much to drink” but was not under the influence of methamphetamines at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel on Thursday night.
Police responded to a 911 call involving a potential crystal meth overdose where they documented Gillum was present and “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”
According to incident reports filed by Miami Beach Police officers, city fire-rescue officers responded to a call “in reference to a cardiac arrest” involving “Mr. Dyson,” later identified as Travis Dyson, 30.
Gillum said Sunday he would be stepping down from “all public-facing roles”
“I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years,” he said.
Gillum, a progressive, was defeated by DeSantis by 33,000 votes – or 0.4 percent – in a gubernatorial campaign dogged by a three-year, $500,000 FBI investigation into corruption during his four years as Tallahassee mayor.
Last April, Gillum paid a $5,000 fine in a settlement with the Florida Ethics Commission for accepting gifts. Four other counts of ethics violations from the probe were dropped.
As that investigation concluded, another began in January 2019, when a federal grand jury subpoenaed records dating to 2015 related to three nonprofits associated with Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign and Forward Florida PAC.
Last spring, Gillum announced he would use $3.5 million of the $37 million raised, but not spent, for Forward Florida to register 1 million more Democratic voters in the state by 2020.
The fact that Gillum’s committee has $2 million unspent as recently as February angered some donors, most notably Orlando attorney John Morgan, who demanded his money back.
Morgan said he “took no joy” in news about Gillum.
“At moments like this I prefer mercy. My prayers are @AndrewGillum & his family,” Morgan tweeted Friday. “And yes it’s time the money’s returned.”