(The Center Square) – Floridians will vote on three constitutional amendments on Tuesday. One would abolish the Florida Constitution Revision Commission; two relate to property taxes.
All three amendments were referred by the state legislature during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions.
Amendment 1 would authorize the state legislature to pass laws prohibiting flood resistance improvements made to a home from being taken into account when determining a property's assessed value for property taxes.
Republican state Rep. Linda Chaney introduced the measure as a House Joint Resolution, which passed unanimously in both legislative chambers. When introducing it, she said, "Homeowners who are taking proactive measures to protect their property from flooding should not only be rewarded, but they should be incentivized."
Despite Democrats voting for the measure in the state legislature, the Democratic parties of Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia expressed opposition to it.
The measure is part of the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan and the Resilient Florida Grant Program, which excludes from state property tax assessment calculation changes made to elevate homes to increase their resistance to flooding and sea level rise.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced at the time information about the sweeping legislation that dedicated $100 million every year to mitigate the impacts of flooding and sea level rise, noting, “Florida is home to 7 of the 10 cities with the largest property losses at risk from flooding.”
Amendment 2 would abolish the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a 37-member body that meets every 20 years to propose changes to the state's constitution. They then refer their proposed changes to the statewide ballot for voter approval or rejection.
A movement to abolish the commission grew after concerns were raised after the commission referred eight amendments to the ballot for the Nov. 6, 2018, election and seven of them resulted in lawsuits. Republican state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who introduced the Senate Joint Resolution to abolish it, tweeted at the time that the commission “has no rules, players have no experience, once it starts it can’t stop, crazy things pop out, and you never know how damaging they will be. Election night, you yell ‘Jumanji.’”
Democratic state Sen. Darryl Rouson said at the time, “The CRC may not be perfect, but as lawmakers, we should work to improve it rather than scrap it. Abolishing the CRC along with other efforts to make it more difficult and more expensive to circulate citizens' petitions to amend the Florida Constitution will make it harder for citizen voices to be heard in shaping the future of their state,” WFSU Public Media reported.
Amendment 3 would authorize the state legislature to provide an additional homestead property tax exemption of $50,000 of the assessed value on property owned by certain public service workers including teachers, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard, and child welfare service employees. Multiple Democratic and Republican cosponsors supported the measure to add it to the ballot and it passed by a majority in both chambers.
The greatest opposition it’s received has been from the editorial boards of multiple newspapers, including the Orlando Sentinel, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach Post and Tampa Bay Times. They argued the amendment is “misguided and inequitable” and doesn’t help renters. They also argued it would cost local governments losses in tax revenue and negatively impact Florida’s poorest counties the most.