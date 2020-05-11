(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he won’t sign or amend the $93.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget Florida lawmakers approved March 19 until he knows what financial assistance Congress may provide for states in recovering from COVID-19’s economic effects.
“We’re looking to see what’s happening in Washington, D.C.,” DeSantis told reporters in Fort Myers. “I specifically have put off accepting the budget, or looking at the budget, because I wanted to see how all this went. It wouldn’t have been appropriate for me to have signed the budget knowing we’re going to have, you know, these uncharted waters.”
U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, have introduced a bill to create a $500 billion stabilization fund for states to help cover public health costs and lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
DeSantis expects Congress to “do something for states this week.” At that point, he added, he’ll know what needs to be done and would use “all my tools to deal with it.”
The general assumption is Florida lawmakers would be recalled to Tallahassee before fiscal 2021 begins July 1 to address a host of issues, most notably a budget based on sales tax and user fee projections that likely will fall well short of forecasts.
“I don’t think we’re going to need to do a special session for the rest of this fiscal year,” DeSantis said. “But I think looking at next year’s budget is really going to be determined on what we’re looking at in terms of economic recovery and what type of federal assistance we get.”
Florida lawmakers would not be alone if called back for a special session to revise fiscal 2021 budgets. At least 22 state Legislatures adjourned sessions without approving fiscal 2021 budgets.
According to Moody’s Analytics, on average, states will experience a 20 percent decline in fiscal year 2021 revenues. How severe the effect will be depends on how long the COVID-19 emergency persists, how deep individual state reserve funds were, and how much federal assistance states receive.
“Fortunately,” DeSantis said, “Florida had been healthy going into this. Whatever is done for some of these other states, if that’s done for us, it’s going to make it much better.”
Moody’s estimated revenues incorporated into Florida’s $93.2 billion fiscal 2021 budget could fall $8 billion to $10 billion short, a forecast that doesn’t include a preliminary analysis by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) that indicated state Medicaid costs could exceed $1 billion more than projected.
Florida is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Its $30 billion fiscal 2021 budget for Medicaid and 17 managed care plans provides subsidized health insurance for nearly 4.2 million low-income adults.
The number of people with health insurance is certain to decline in tandem with pandemic-related job losses, meaning enrollment in Medicaid is expected to increase by as many as 437,390 in Florida, according to AHCA’s tentative analysis, obtained by The News Service of Florida.
Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) – or match rate of federal to state dollars – increased by 6.2 percent, which equates to about $1.2 billion in new dollars for Florida’s Medicaid program.
However, according to AHCA's preliminary calculations, the pandemic-induced enrollment spike could increase Florida’s overall Medicaid costs in fiscal year 2021 by $3 billion, with the state responsible for about $1.07 billion.
AHCA calculated during the final three months of this fiscal year, through June 30, an additional 110,000 people will enroll, exceeding what was budgeted by $186.9 million, with the state paying about $66.5 million.