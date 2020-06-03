(The Center Square) – The Republican National Committee is looking for a new city for President Donald Trump to accept the party’s nomination for a second term after the president Tuesday night said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper “forced” him to cancel the GOP convention in Charlotte.
If so, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that North Carolina’s $100 million loss could be Florida’s $100 million gain.
“Boy, I think we should want to have things like that,” DeSantis said during an Orlando news conference, noting he’s spoken with RNC about relocating the convention to Florida. “It looks like North Carolina missed its chance. I know there are other states that want to (host the convention), but we have a good chance of being able to do this.”
The governor said he’s spoken with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who both confirmed their cities could host the convention. Tennessee, Georgia and Las Vegas also have expressed desire to do so.
“This isn’t a partisan thing,” DeSantis said. If presumed Democratic challenger Joe “Biden called me and said they wanted to do the (Democratic convention) here, I’d support that, too.”
There will be issues in hosting 50,000 people for the Aug. 24-27 event during the COVID-19 emergency, DeSantis acknowledged.
“North Carolina’s position is a default ‘no’ and ‘maybe, we’ll see.’ My view is it should be a definite ‘yes’ and, as we get closer, we’ll figure out how to do it,” DeSantis said. “If you need to call an audible, that’s when you do that – not almost three months out.”
Cooper, a Democrat, told RNC convention organizers Tuesday their request for 19,000 people to occupy an arena and fill hotels, bars and restaurants was improbable.
“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper wrote to the RNC.
In a series of Tuesday night tweets, Trump said he was cancelling the Charlotte convention and moving it elsewhere.
“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love,” Trump tweeted. “Now, [Gov. Roy Cooper] and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena.”
“Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry,” Trump continued.
“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of [Gov. Cooper], we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump added.
According to the RNC, because of “contractual agreements,” it still will hold some portions of the convention in Charlotte. But the “performative aspects” – such as Trump’s acceptance speech – will happen elsewhere.
Miami-Dade’s Gimenez and Jacksonville’s Curry, both Republicans, have volunteered their cities to host the convention.
“We welcome the opportunity to host the GOP convention in Jacksonville. A $100 million local impact event would be important for our city as an event/convention destination. The City is ready for world class events & ready show the world we are open for business,” Curry tweeted Tuesday.
Curry later told WJXT that city officials “have been in discussion with” the RNC.
“I was the state chairman of the Republican Party of Florida when there was a convention in Tampa, so I recognize what it takes to put one of those things on. I’m hopeful but that’s a heavy lift,” he said.