(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will participate in a federal program that will boost unemployment payments by $300 a week, more than double the state’s $250 cap.
During a roundtable in Orlando, DeSantis said Florida will apply for federal assistance offered through the Lost Wages Assistance Program (LWAP), created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.
“We actually do have an application, it’s being sent today,” the governor said. “I spoke to the secretary of labor, I think it will be favorably approved, so then we’ll be able to then turn around and offer the enhanced benefit. So that will happen.”
Once approved, LWAP benefits for those jobless because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be retroactive to Aug. 1, which is when the $600 a week federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program adopted by Congress in late March expired.
According to Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) dashboard, there were 691,886 “continuing claims” for unemployment benefits by Floridians last week.
The DEO says since March, it has processed nearly 2.737 million unemployment claims with 1.771 million, or 96.6 percent, paid $11 billion in unemployment compensation since March 1.
With Senate Republicans and House Democrats remain locked in an impasse over another COVID-19 assistance bill, President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 signed one executive order and three memoranda, including a directive to provide up to $400 in weekly PUA benefits.
Under Trump’s directive, states would cover 25 percent – $100 per week – of the extended PUA, costing them collectively about $15 billion.
However, only Kentucky, Montana and West Virginia have agreed to pay the additional $100.
DeSantis on Aug. 10 said Florida would not participate because it would cost the state about $400 million and the federal weekly PUA would divert money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) $44 billion disaster relief fund just as hurricane season heats up.
But with the emergence of the LWAP, states are not obligated to pay the 25 percent to secure the $300 a week in supplemental federal assistance. Florida is among 30 states applying for LWAP money.
However, LWAP will still be funded through FEMA’s $44 billion disaster relief fund, a concern raised by Florida officials earlier this month but not mentioned by DeSantis Wednesday.
According to Trump’s plan, FEMA will send payments for three weeks and then continue until the $44 billion runs out.
The funds are only expected to last for four to five weeks, Keith Turi, FEMA’s assistant administrator for recovery, told CNN this week.
On Aug. 10, DeSantis suggested Florida would seek a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) loan to boost the state’s maximum $275 weekly unemployment compensation, the nation’s lowest subsistence stipend, rather than tap into its reserves or $5.8 billion in federal COVID-19 assistance that could be used for the PUA extension.
“That’s not an option for us in Florida because those CARES Act dollars are obligated already. They haven’t been, quote, ‘spent,’ but it’s $4-plus billion that’s been obligated,” he said.
During the 2008-09 Great Recession, Florida secured a $3 billion DOL loan to pay unemployment benefits because its unemployment trust fund was depleted.
Florida had nearly $5 billion in its unemployment trust fund in March before the pandemic tripled the state’s unemployment rate within a month. It now has $1.8 billion in its trust fund, according to the DEO.