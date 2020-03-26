(The Center Square) – Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed last week, Florida will receive an additional $1.2 billion in Medicaid funding in exchange for not restricting eligibility as rolls swell with newly unemployed.
The bill raises the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP), or match rate of federal to state dollars, to 6.2 percent, which equates to about $1.2 billion in new dollars for Florida’s Medicaid program, according to early estimates by Florida House staff.
Florida’s $30 billion Medicaid budget and 17 managed care plans provide safety-net health programs for nearly 4.2 million low-income residents. Its Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or KidCare, provides medical insurance for an additional 2.4 million Florida children who don’t qualify for Medicaid.
Both would benefit under the Families First Act, which will allow more hospitals and clinics to request advance Medicare payments based on prior years' payments and pay them back over at least 12 months, helping hospitals better manage cash-flow with elective surgeries cancelled.
In addition to consenting to not restrict its Medicaid eligibility requirements to qualify for the federal funding boost, Florida also agreed to freeze providers’ rates and to not terminate anyone now covered under the program.
Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida CEO Justin Senior said the agreement allows the state to absorb many of the newly eligible residents onto its Medicaid rolls while ensuring money stays in other areas of the budget, such as education – especially since it is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
“That growth in the enrollment rate will cost so much money it will crowd out other initiatives,” he said. “By providing the state some relief, it’s kind of a bailout to the states in a way.”
Florida last week was the first state to receive a federal waiver allowing health agencies to expand Medicaid services under guidelines issued by President Donald Trump when he declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency.
The Section 1135 Medicaid waiver grants the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which manages the state’s Medicaid program, more flexibility in eliminating administrative burdens and expanding access to needed health-care services.
Florida’s Medicaid program now can waive prior authorization requirements for care, certain hospital admission requirements and rules for residents transferred between nursing homes.
AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew said Thursday the agency is braced for a dramatic increase in Medicaid enrollment, so the additional revenue “helps no matter what.”
In addition, under the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act expected to be approved by the U.S. House on Friday and signed by Trump shortly after, Florida health-care providers and hospitals can tap into newly created funds, including $130 billion for hospitals and community health centers and $100 billion to reimburse providers for COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue.
Under the CARES Act, hospitals also would get a 20 percent add-on payment for inpatient care for COVID-19 patients.
The deal extends Medicare and Medicaid programs set to expire May 22 until Nov. 30, delays $4 billion in fiscal year 2020 cuts to Medicaid disproportionate-share hospitals through November, and reduces 2021 cuts from $8 billion to $4 billion.
The CARES Act earmarks $1.3 billion in emergency funding for community health centers; $14 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs; $250 million for increasing hospitals' surge capacity; and $200 million to support telehealth efforts.