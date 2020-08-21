(The Center Square) – Even as the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows a decline in new cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths from June and July peaks, the state’s economic recovery is in neutral.
According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Reemployment Assistance dashboard, the state’s unemployment rate rose 1 percent in July and now stands at 11.3 percent, job creation dipped from 292,000 in June to 74,000 in July, and consumer confidence is lower than it’s been in decades.
Meanwhile, economists project Florida will see a $5.4 billion decline in revenue over the next two years, and the Florida Hospital Association estimates the state’s 200-plus hospitals collectively have lost nearly $4 billion since March and are projected to lose $7.4 billion through August.
Tallahassee-based Florida TaxWatch (FTW), which has lobbied lawmakers to adopt an e-fairness bill and secure a Seminole Tribe gaming compact that could generate $1.4 billion in annual revenue, has a plan it says could save state taxpayers $3.4 billion this fiscal year.
FTW’s COVID-19 Taxpayer Task Force published 29 recommendations Thursday to lessen pandemic-related financial and administrative burdens and help the economy recover.
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in our state, Florida TaxWatch has worked vigorously to develop and propose constructive policy recommendations to guide Florida forward and ensure the best possible response to the fiscal uncertainty presented by this crisis,” FTW President and CEO Dominic Calabro said in a statement.
Among FTW’s 29-member COVID-19 Taxpayer Task Force are representatives from the Associated Industries of Florida, Florida Retail Federation, National Federation of Independent Business, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association’s RESET Task Force, Walmart, Publix, Florida Bankers Association, Florida Realtors and the Florida Institute of CPAs.
Their recommendations include 18 temporary measures and 11 suggestions that could be implemented permanently across eight categories. Among them:
Property Taxes
• Extend the April 30, 2021, deadline for 2020 property taxes “and allow installment payments without penalty or interest.”
• Provide disaster relief for commercial/non-homestead residential properties.
• Provide tangible personal property relief.
• Limit millage rates and other tax/fee increases.
State Tax Credits, Incentives, Grants
• Expand Rural and Urban Jobs Tax Credits to restaurants, bars and retailers to “incentivize job retention.”
• Establish a "Ready for Business" grant program.
Sales Taxes
• Provide sales tax relief for businesses not able to operate because of COVID-19.
• Provide temporary sales tax exemption on materials, equipment or cleaning services related to creating COVID-19 safe working environments.
Corporate Income Taxes
• Adopt Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security Act provisions to assist businesses, including corporate income tax provisions to help business recover from COVID-19.
• Waive penalties for late returns.
Reemployment Assistance Tax
• Disregard COVID-19-related layoffs in calculating employers’ reemployment assistance tax rate.
• Phase-in or delay reemployment tax increases necessary to replenish the state’s Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund.
Documentary Stamp Taxes
• Suspend documentary stamp taxes on government-issued pandemic relief loans.
Tax Administration
• Issue refunds for taxpayers who overpaid estimated taxes.
• Eliminate state’s 5.5 percent business rent tax. Florida is the nation’s only state with a statewide sales tax on commercial leases.
• Enact e-fairness legislation. Failure to do so “has been the most significant tax compliance and collection issue facing Florida.”
• Repeal Jan. 1, 2022, corporate income tax rate increase to 5.5 percent from 4.458 percent.
• Re-establish Qualified Target Industry Tax Refund Program.
• Increase annual cap on tax credits for research and development.
• Create tax credit to encourage manufacturers to use Florida suppliers.
• Create Film, Television and Digital Media Targeted Rebate Program.
Communications Services Tax
— Reduce Florida’s communications services tax rate, the ninth-highest in the nation that, including varying local levies, can exceed 15 percent.