(The Center Square) – At least $136.3 million in 180 proposed line-item appropriations should be trimmed from Florida’s pending $93.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget, according to an annual review of “budget turkeys” published Thursday.
Tallahassee-based Florida TaxWatch’s 37th annual “Turkey Watch” report “identifies appropriations that circumvent transparency and accountability standards in public budgeting.”
FTW’s 2020 Budget Turkey Watch Report cites 180 appropriations as “budget turkeys,” noting most are projects and represent a fraction of the record 829 projects totaling $503.3 million in the fiscal 2021 budget.
The projects are submitted by individual lawmakers as “sprinkles,” which are “line-items, or as accompanying proviso language added to the final appropriations bill, without being fully scrutinized and subjected to the budget process.”
House members filed 1,634 bills requesting appropriations projects in 2020, totaling $2.3 billion, an average of $19 million per member, FTW’s 20-page report cited.
“Similarly, the 40-member Senate requested 1,579 projects, totaling $2.5 billion,” an average of nearly 40 projects and $62.5 million per member, according to FTW.
With the state anticipating revenue shortfalls of $8 billion to $10 billion as it struggles to manage coronavirus spread while recovering from the COVID-19 business shutdowns, FTW said scrutinizing members’ project “sprinkles” is one way to trim costs.
“In light of a potential budget deficit, Florida TaxWatch is not only recommending the governor veto all the ‘Budget Turkeys,’ but also apply a strict standard to all member projects.” FTW said.
FTW also has called on lawmakers to adopt an “e-fairness” bill that could generate $700 million annually in online sales tax collections and conclude a proposed $700 million a year gaming pact with the Seminole Tribe.
Florida lawmakers approved the fiscal 2021 budget in March as the COVID-19 emergency emerged. It goes into effect July 1, although DeSantis has not signed the plan, which will be amended by his veto or by lawmakers in a special session. Some estimates say between $500 million and $1 billion must be cut from the general fund.
“The increased costs of combating the virus, coupled with the economic shutdown’s effects on state revenues, puts Florida in a precarious budget situation,” FTW said. “The billions of dollars in federal aid that have been received by Florida will help, but will it be enough to fill the budget hole? The size of that hole is still far from being known.”
FTW’s 2020 “sprinkle lists” contain 170 Senate items worth $129.5 million and 134 House items worth $137.4 million.
“This means $267 million in hard-earned taxpayer dollars were spent as almost an afterthought, after all the various budget areas had been ‘closed-out,' ” FTW President and CEO Dominic Calabro said.
The two biggest budget turkeys were Manatee County’s $10 million 44th Avenue East Extension project and $5 million for State College of Florida’s Manatee-Sarasota’s Parrish Center Phase 1 project. Both are in Senate President Bill Galvano‘s Bradenton-area district.
FTW also took issue with DeSantis’ proposed $150 million matching grant program for wastewater and stormwater improvements.
“The Legislature funded the program at $25 million and earmarked a staggering 169 local projects worth $76.6 million,” the report said.
FTW again recommends lawmakers change legislative appropriations project rules to require “recurring projects” be removed after four years and upgrade its “competitive selection processes.”
“The lack of a systematic review and selection process in some areas of the budget has become a glaring problem.” FTW said. ”Member projects are peppered throughout the budget, but there are several line-items where one can count on numerous projects ending up.”