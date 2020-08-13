(The Center Square) – There is a great deal of uncertainty swirling about in Florida as the COVID-19 pandemic raises concerns about such seemingly disparate issues as the state’s budget and high school sports – a component of the debate over whether schools should be reopened.
The Revenue Estimating Conference should provide clarity Friday on how much the state’s $92.2 billion budget will need amending, and the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will vote Friday on cancelling or allowing fall sports to proceed.
The FHSAA vote is a sideshow in the broader debate over the state’s push to reopen schools, with Gov. Ron DeSantis lobbying hard to convince Floridians that schools should open and sports should be played as part of the state’s economic recovery efforts.
A University of South Florida (USF) School of Public Affairs survey released Thursday, however, indicated either the people aren’t listening to the governor or the governor isn’t listening to the people.
According to USF’s statewide survey of 600 Floridians between July 30-Monday, nearly 73 percent of respondents said schools should remain closed, with 54 percent indicating they “strongly support” keeping them closed until the pandemic subsides.
Three-fourths of respondents believe it's prudent to keep schools closed for students and general society despite DeSantis’ weeks-long campaign to convince them in-class instruction would be safe and far more beneficial for many students than distance learning.
The survey also indicated 87 percent of respondents want DeSantis to impose a statewide mask mandate, with 73 percent “strongly supporting” the governor take action.
DeSantis has declined imposing a statewide face-mask order, leaving it to local governments to do so.
About 82 percent of survey respondents said they believe prevention guidelines emphasized by public health officials, including social distancing and wearing masks, are effective at slowing the coronavirus’ spread, with 85 percent supporting stricter limits on public gatherings, 66 percent supporting keeping bars and restaurants shuttered, 63 percent supporting closing worship centers and 60 percent supporting closing beaches and public parks.
Overall, 55 percent of respondents believed the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic still is to come, with more than 25 percent believing the worst is over.
The survey indicated partisan divides are not as sharp as highly politicized, over-generalized national cable TV coverage portrays them to be, with Democrats wanting shutdowns and Republicans wanting reopenings.
Asked whether they favor closing public schools for the fall, 86.1 percent of Democrat respondents strongly or somewhat agreed, as did 54.3 percent of Republicans. One-third of GOP respondents said opening schools is a good idea.
In response to the statement gauging support for requiring face masks be worn in public, 96.1 percent of Democrats and 76.2 percent of Republicans said they favor it. Less than 14 percent of GOP respondents opposed such a measure.
In response to the statement, “I believe that the prevention guidelines given by public health officials (such as wearing a mask in public and practicing social distancing) are effective in preventing the spread of COVID- 19,” 88.8 percent of Democrats and 78.8 percent of Republicans strongly or somewhat agreed.
Asked whether stricter limits should be placed on public gatherings, 94.6 percent of Democrats and 72.7 Republicans agreed strongly or somewhat. Only 15 percent of GOP respondents disagreed.
The greatest partisan disparity in the survey came in response to the statement, “When it comes to COVID-19, the worst is behind us.” Only 16.3 percent of Democrats agreed, and 38.3 percent of Republican respondents agreed strongly or somewhat with the statement.
More than 67 percent of Democrats fear the worst is ahead, and 33.7 Republican respondents shared that sentiment.