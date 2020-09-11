(The Center Square) – Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis is constitutionally ineligible to serve on the state’s highest court, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Friday, ordering Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint someone who is by Monday night.
“The governor has not complied with the constitution’s clear commands,” the court stated in a curt, unanimous opinion.
The ruling followed two weeks of legal wrangling regarding DeSantis’ selection of Francis as one of two new judges appointed to fill vacancies on the court.
DeSantis announced in May that Miami attorney John Couriel, 42, and Francis, 43, would succeed Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa on the bench after their December ascension to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal.
Couriel assumed his seat on the Florida Supreme Court immediately, and Francis’ appointment was to be effective Sept. 24, when she accrued the 10-year membership in the Florida Bar constitutionally mandated for state Supreme Court justices.
State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, challenged Francis’ appointment in a lawsuit filed before the Supreme Court.
Justices ruled Aug. 27 that DeSantis exceeded executive privilege when he named a “constitutionally ineligible applicant” to the court and accepted Thompson’s challenge for review Tuesday.
DeSantis’ attorneys argued Wednesday he did not appoint Francis in May but only issued an announcement that she would be appointed once qualified Sept. 24.
That argument failed to persuade the court, which said DeSantis was required to name a constitutionally eligible new justice within 60 days of Luck’s resignation, not one who eventually would be eligible.
The ruling requires DeSantis to select a new justice by Monday from the remaining seven final candidates submitted by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC).
By mid-afternoon Friday, DeSantis’ office had not commented on the ruling, although the governor called Thompson’s challenge Wednesday “an insult to the Jamaican-American community.”
Several elected Black Democrats joined DeSantis in criticizing Thompson for challenging the appointment of what would be the only woman and Black justice on the court.
Thompson, who is Black, maintained DeSantis appointed Francis because she is an arch-conservative member of the Federalist Society not for diversity-related reasons.
In her application and JNC interview, Francis spelled out her preference for judicial restraint – something DeSantis, an attorney, has keyed on in judicial appointments.
“Her understanding of the Constitution reminds me of another Caribbean-American, Alexander Hamilton, one of the main authors of the ‘Federalist Papers,’ ” DeSantis said in May.
Thompson took legal action because rules are rules and they should be applied equitably to all, she said.
“I believe a critical appointment such as this should be based on merit and not ideology,” Thompson said.
State law mandates Florida’s five appellate districts are represented on the Supreme Court. Of the seven remaining JNC finalists, only Judge Jonathan Gerber of the 4th District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach would fit the exact geographic criteria Francis met. Gerber is a two-time Supreme Court finalist.
The other six JNC finalists:
• Eliot Pedrosa, a Miami attorney named by President Trump to serve as the U.S. Alternate Executive Director of the Inter-American Development Bank;
• Judge Norma Lindsey of the 3rd District Court of Appeal;
• Judges Timothy Osterhaus and Lori Rowe of the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. Osterhaus, a former state solicitor general, was among 11 finalists the JNC forwarded to DeSantis in early 2019;
• Judges Jamie Grosshans and Meredith Sasso of the 5th District in Daytona Beach. Grosshans also is a finalist for the second time.