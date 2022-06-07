(The Center Square) – The congressional maps passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis are likely to stay in place for the 2022 midterm elections.
The Florida Supreme Court late last week declined to hear a case brought by former Attorney General Eric Holder and several activist groups who argue the maps violate the Fair Districts Amendments of the state constitution.
Last month, Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith granted their request for an injunction and blocked part of the map from going into effect, arguing it violated the Fair Districts Amendments.
The state appellate court quickly overturned his injunction, arguing it was unlawful. The state Supreme Court chose not hear the case, effectively leaving the appellate court’s ruling in place.
The appellate court didn’t rule on the merits of the case. But by removing the injunction, the new congressional districts won’t be overturned before the midterm election.
The plaintiffs, including Black Voters Matter – Capacity Building Institute, the League of Women Voters of Florida, Equal Ground Education Fund, and Florida Rising Together, argue the maps are unconstitutional and political gerrymandering. They are “a blatantly unconstitutional attack on Black representation in Florida,” they said in a joint statement.
“Rather than continuing to waste taxpayer money defending this map, it is our hope the Governor will drop this appeal and allow our state to move forward with Congressional districts that follow the will of the voters under the Fair Districts Amendments and allow all Floridians to make their voices heard in decisions that directly impact their communities,” they said.
Redistricting has served as a bone of contention between the Black Democratic Caucus in the state legislature and the governor after he vetoed the congressional maps the legislature initially passed.
“We have a responsibility to produce maps for our citizens that do not contain unconstitutional racial gerrymanders,” DeSantis said when he announced the veto. He then called a special legislative session and directed the legislature “to produce a new map that will establish lawful congressional voting districts in Florida.”
The legislature then considered the maps DeSantis' general counsel, Ryan Newman, proposed earlier this year. The new maps, he said, adhered “to federal and state requirements and addresses our legal concerns, while working to increase district compactness, minimize county splits where feasible, and protect minority voting populations.”
Prior to debating and voting on the maps, the caucus held a sit in, disrupted the chamber for roughly an hour and accused Republicans of disenfranchising Black voters. When the legislature reconvened, it passed the maps along party lines.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls issued a lengthy statement, saying in part that “a group of Representatives decided to hijack the legislative process, violating House Rules and interfering with the rights of their fellow elected colleagues to debate important legislation before the body.
“After offering multiple opportunities to debate the bills in an orderly way, we carried on and completed our Constitutional duty to pass a Congressional map. Ultimately, this group tried to drown out the voices of the other elected Representatives and the 22 million Floridians they represent.”
Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-63, a member of the caucus, said the legislature changing the maps was “wrong” and the caucus disrupting the chamber “is what happens when people don’t feel heard. Civil disobedience is a fundamental principle in this country. You can only hold people down for so long before they will do anything that it takes to make their voices heard.”