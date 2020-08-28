(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his authority when he named a “constitutionally ineligible applicant” to the state’s highest court, the Florida Supreme Court ruled.
Justices ruled in a 5-0 decision, however, since state law does not provide an actionable precedent it can implement as a remedy, a resolution must come from legislative action.
Therefore, in the interim, the court ruled Thursday that Renatha Francis can assume her seat on the bench Sept. 24, the day she accrues the 10 years of membership in the Florida Bar that is constitutionally mandated for state Supreme Court justices.
DeSantis named Miami attorney John Couriel, 42, and Jamaican-born Francis, 43, a Palm Beach County Judge, to the state’s Supreme Court in May.
They were DeSantis’ fourth and fifth Supreme Court appointments since assuming office in January 2019. Two of the first three appointments, Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa, have ascended to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It was their vacancies Couriel and Francis filled.
A University of the West Indies graduate with a 2010 law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law, Francis was appointed by DeSantis to the 15th Circuit Court in Palm Beach County in October. She previously served as a Miami-Dade County judge.
Francis would be the only woman and Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court and the first Caribbean American to sit on any state supreme court in the nation.
Because the state constitution requires Supreme Court appointees be a Florida Bar member for 10 years, Francis was precluded from assuming her seat until Sept. 24.
State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment, claiming DeSantis and the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) exceeded their authority in allowing the appointment of someone constitutionally unable to serve.
The Supreme Court said Thompson’s complaint was untimely. It should have been lodged when JNC published its list of nine finalists in January, justices ruled.
“The petitioner waited nearly six months to bring this action,’’ Justice Carlos Muñiz wrote in the unanimous opinion.
Justices agreed, however, the governor and JNC violated procedural rules and the state constitution by including Francis among nominees and appointing her in May, three months after the deadline had transpired.
“The governor did exceed his authority in making this appointment. In a nutshell, when a governor fills by appointment a vacant judicial office, the appointee must be constitutionally eligible for that office at the time of the appointment,” Muñiz wrote.
Justices cuffed governor’s attorneys’ argument the chief executive legally can appoint justices who’d need up to three years to be eligible, calling that position “untenable” and “implausible” under the doctrine of the “presumption against ineffectiveness.”
The doctrine “ensures a text’s manifest purpose is furthered, not hindered,” Muñiz wrote. “The most important point is that the appointment must – and does – fill the vacancy in office. And it does so immediately. Not at some time in the future, but on the effective date of the appointment itself.”
Technically, he added, Francis has not been appointed, noting the governor has not dated and signed formal documents to validate the action.
The court determined it does not have recourse to require JNC present DeSantis with a new list of candidates, upholding a 2011 precedent that offers a legislative rather than judicial remedy for addressing Thompson’s complaints.
“Based on our review of the arguments and analysis that have been presented to us, we cannot say that the respondents have shown that the clearly erroneous standard is met here,” Muñiz wrote. “We must therefore adhere to precedent.”