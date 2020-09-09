(The Center Square) – Renatha Francis likely will not be sworn in as the newest justice of the Florida Supreme Court on Sept. 24, so says the Florida Supreme Court.
Justices previously ruled Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his executive privilege in May when he named a “constitutionally ineligible applicant” to the state Supreme Court.
In their 5-0 decision, however, justices said since there was not an actionable remedy it could implement within the context of the complaint filed by state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, the resolution needed to come from legislative action.
Therefore, the court ruled, Francis could assume her seat on the bench Sept. 24, the day she accrues the 10 years of membership in the Florida Bar constitutionally mandated for state Supreme Court justices.
Unless, that is, Thompson amended her claim to ask the court to negate the appointment and require the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) to resubmit the original list of 11 finalists.
Thompson did so, and the Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to allow her lawsuit to move forward and gave DeSantis until Wednesday to explain why he shouldn’t appoint someone other than Francis out of the list of eight other nominees vetted by the JNC.
During a Wednesday conference in Broward County, DeSantis did not indicate how he would proceed, but he blasted Thompson, who is a Black woman, for blocking the appointment of a Jamaican American woman to the state’s highest court.
“The problem I have in this case, is this particular representative has been somebody that’s been very vocal about wanting to have a Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court. Well guess what? The petition she has filed right now would block a Black justice,” DeSantis said, noting if Thompson wins the suit, he would be forced to pick from the remaining nine of 11 candidates provided by the JNC.
“But guess what? None of them are going to be a Black justice. So if that is your goal, then this lawsuit is totally undermining what you stated that you wanted to do. When I see a politician saying one thing and doing another, to me that’s the hypocrisy that so many people are sick and tired of,” DeSantis said.
Thompson said Francis’ failure to meet a basic qualification – 10-year membership in the Florida Bar – is a professional, not political, matter.
"I believe a critical appointment such as this should be based on merit and not ideology,” Thompson said in a news release.
DeSantis named Miami attorney John Couriel, 42, and Francis, 43, a Palm Beach County Judge, to the state’s Supreme Court in May.
They were DeSantis’ fourth and fifth Supreme Court appointments since assuming office in January 2019. Two of three appointments in 2019, Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa, have ascended to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It was their vacancies Couriel and Francis filled.
A University of the West Indies graduate with a 2010 law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law, Francis was appointed by DeSantis to the 15th Circuit Court in Palm Beach County in October. She previously served as Miami-Dade County judge.
Francis would be the only woman and Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court and the first Jamaican American to sit on any state supreme court in the nation.
Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, is among elected Black Democrats asking Thompson to drop her challenge.
“In Florida, there is NO Black person on the high court – not one – for the first time in over 20 years. The governor nominated a Black woman, and a Black Legislator has sued to block that nomination,” Joseph wrote on Facebook. “So if the litigation is successful, the Black nominee will be replaced by another even more conservative and non-Black nominee ... which is the only foreseeable outcome of the unfortunate litigation.”