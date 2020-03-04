The Florida Department of Children and Families filed a lawsuit against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence on Wednesday as ongoing investigations reveal millions in taxpayer funds were funneled into bonuses for the nonprofit’s staff.
The 77-page lawsuit was lodged in the Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County. It names seven Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV) board members and five executive staff as defendants, including former CEO Tiffany Carr, who faces allegations of fraudulent concealment, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and civil conspiracy.
Allegations against FCADV itself – formerly the state’s exclusive domestic violence services contractor – include breach of contract, breach of the implied duty of good faith and fair dealing, and breach of fiduciary duty.
“The recent revelations regarding the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence are alarming and disturbing,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release. “The coalition’s deliberate abuse of state dollars, inexcusable lack of transparency and calculated breach of public trust is untenable.”
Under a 2012 law, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) contracted exclusively with FCADV to manage 42 domestic violence shelters. It received $52 million in state and federal funds this year.
House Bill 1087, authorizing DCF to sever its relationship with FCADV and contract with other nonprofits, was approved unanimously by the House and Senate last week and signed immediately into law by DeSantis.
FCADV CFO Patricia Duarte and Chief Operating Officer Sandra Barnett testified before the House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee on Thursday that Carr funneled unspent DCF grant money into paid time off (PTO) days for herself and select staff.
When she resigned from her $761,000 position in November, Carr cashed in 465 PTO days from fiscal year 2017 and 620 from fiscal 1018, nearly $4.3 million, collecting more than $7 million during a three-year span.
Duarte and Barnett also were awarded high salaries and excessive PTO days. Between 2016-18, Duarte was paid $668,552, with $253,398 in PTO, and Barnett was paid $556,905, including $89,897 in PTO.
On Feb. 24, FCADV board members Melody Keeth, Laurel Lynch and Angela Diaz-Vidaillet told the committee they knew little about the compensation packages they approved for Carr.
The DCF suit also names Vice President Donna Fagan, Treasurer Theresa Beachy and board members Penny Morrill, Sherrie Schwab, Lorna Taylor, Shandra Riffey and Sheryl Schwab as defendants.
“The coalition’s lack of transparency and blatant disregard of the Florida taxpayer’s trust has led us to take necessary action to right a wrong,” said House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee Chairman Tom Leek, R-Daytona Beach. “I anticipate this will bring swift justice to the organization’s executive leadership and board members.”
Commenting after the House adjourned Wednesday, House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Hialeah, said he was “not surprised” DCF filed the lawsuit.
“They would like to have those dollars returned, and we would very much like to see that happen,” Oliva said, predicting there are more disclosures to come.
“There is going to be a lot of things. You saw the testimony – there is a lot there,” he said. “We stopped the bleeding. Now it’s a matter of what can be returned to the peoples’ coffers.”
“Today we stand united against a very sad chapter of exploitation in our state,” said Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Jacksonville. “To betray the public’s trust will not come without consequences.”
“I am confident that the legal action taken by Gov. DeSantis will serve as a message that Florida will not stand for this gross abuse of power,” said Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami, who sponsored HB 1087. “I hope we will soon be able to get the much-needed dollars for services back to the victims of domestic violence.”
