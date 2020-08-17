(The Center Square) – Thirteen Florida House incumbents, including 12 Democrats, and one Democratic state senator, already have won 2021 return tickets to Tallahassee because they will not be challenged in Tuesday’s primary or November's general election.
Meanwhile, the Nov. 3 slate already has been set for 52 House races and nine Senate races with Republican and Democratic candidates not facing opponents in precursor primary elections.
To be decided in Tuesday’s primaries are intra-party contests in 55 state House races and 10 state Senate races.
In House primaries, 13 GOP incumbents are defending seats in 19 Republican primaries, and seven Democrat incumbents are squaring off against fellow Democrats in 36 races, including 12 without Republican candidates, meaning Tuesday’s victor claims the seat.
In Senate primaries, no incumbents are among candidates in four Republican primaries, and only one incumbent is being challenged in six Democratic primaries, with two of those elections featuring no GOP hopefuls, meaning Tuesday’s winners essentially will be bound for Tallahassee.
Although Democrats are running for seats in 119 of 120 House seats and GOP candidates are vying in 96 races, few expect a dramatic reversal in the 73-47 advantage Republicans enjoyed going into the 2020 election cycle.
In the Senate, where the GOP had a 23-17 majority in 2019-20, Democrats are running for all 20 open seats, with Republicans vying in 17.
Most of the House and Senate districts without Republican candidates have been long-controlled by Democrats, reflecting a Florida GOP strategy to funnel resources into winnable contests usually outside the state’s urban areas.
Among notable House District and Senate District primary races:
• House District 1: Challenger Michelle Salzman has garnered support from “establishment” Republicans, such as former Senate President Don Gaetz and former Rep. Frank White, in an effort to unseat controversial incumbent Rep. Mike Hill.
Hill, who made national headlines after being recorded laughing over a threat to stone gay people to death, was removed from committee assignments during the 2020 legislative session by GOP leadership.
The winner will face off in November against the winner of the Democratic primary between Franscine Mathis and Barbara Scott-Shouse.
• House District 2: Democrat Dianne Krumel does not have an opponent and will take on the winner of the GOP primary between incumbent Rep. Alex Andrade and Cris Dosev.
An internecine sludge-fest in a Republican stronghold, President Donald Trump adherent Dosev vows to the drain Tallahassee’s “filthy swamp” of “skinny suited ‘Cancel Culture’ creatures” such as, apparently, Andrade, who was elected in 2018 and has been endorsed by Trump allies U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
• House District 9: Former Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Allison Tant is running against Arnitta Jane Grice-Walker in the race to succeed Democrat Rep. Loranne Ausley, who is running for the Senate.
The winner will face Jim Kallinger, a former House representative and Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition president in November.
• House District 13: Incumbent Democrat Kim Daniels is being challenged by Angela Nixon. There is no GOP candidate, so Tuesday’s winner goes to Tallahassee.
Daniels has drawn ire from Democrats for co-sponsoring the 2020 abortion parental consent bill and for thanking God for slavery, among other comments and actions.
• House District 88: Two-term incumbent Democrat Al Jacquet has drawn four challengers: Lake Worth City Commissioner Omari Hardy, radio host Bob Louis Jeune, attorney Sienna Osta and former Riviera Beach Councilman Cedrick Thomas.
There are lingering questions about Jacquet’s district office location, campaign violations and a homophobic slur directed at Hardy. Jacquet has spent no money on his re-election despite having $40,000 in his campaign account.
The winner faces Republican Danielle Madsen in November.
• House District 94: Three-term Democratic incumbent Bobby DuBose is being challenged by 21-year-old Elijah Manley in the primary. Manley has been running for offices since he was 18, including president (even though he could not legally do so).
• House District 116: Republican incumbent Daniel Perez faces off with Gabriel Garcia. Garcia has the support of outgoing House Speaker Jose Oliva, who has directed nearly $500,000 into a political committee working to unseat Perez for allegedly not being avidly anti-abortion and pro-2nd Amendment and not hardline enough on U.S.-Cuba relations.
• Senate District 27: Former Reps. Heather Fitzenhagen and Ray Rodrigues are vying in the Republican primary. The winner faces Democrat Rachel Brown in November.
Fitzenhagen was a late entry after withdrawing from the crowded Republican primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney in the state’s 19th Congressional District race.
• Senate District 33: Incumbent Democrat Perry Thurston faces three Democrats in a race that will be decided by Tuesday’s results since there aren’t any Republicans running for the seat in November. Republicans are involved, however, with a GOP-linked political committee dispatching mailers calling Thurston a closet Republican.
• Senate District 39: Former Rep. Javier Fernández and Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former aide to U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, battle in the Democratic primary, with the winner to face Ana Maria Rodriguez in November for the seat vacated by term-limited Sen. Anitere Flores.