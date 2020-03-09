The Florida Senate on Monday passed contentious bills that would require all Florida employers verify workers’ eligibility to work in the U.S. and impose restrictions on the state’s citizen-initiative process.
The mandatory employee verification measure, Senate Bill 664, was adopted in a 22-18 vote and moves to the House, which is expected to adopt its own less-strict proposal, House Bill 1265.
Unless HB 1265 is substituted with the Senate measure, the chambers will be at an impasse over the issue.
The Senate also approved Senate Bill 1794 in a 23-17 vote. The bill would impose a slate of restrictions on petition-gatherers seeking to put proposed citizen-initiated constitutional amendments on ballots.
SB 1794 is the companion replica of House Bill 7037, which the House is expected to adopt, meaning new petition restrictions likely are bound for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.
SB 664, sponsored by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, requires all employers with at least 50 workers use E-Verify “or a substantially equivalent system” to confirm new hires are authorized to work in the U.S.
Employers with fewer than 50 workers must verify eligibility of new hires by using Form I-9, as required under current law, but must retain copies of verification documents for at least three years.
The measure includes a state enforcement mechanism though the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), which prompted Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, to call it “an E-Verify bill that has become much more than an E-Verify bill.”
Rodriguez predicted DEO will be besieged with individuals reporting businesses they suspect of hiring undocumented workers. DEO, in turn, must report those allegations to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) office.
“You are effectively calling ICE” by calling the DEO, he said.
The House bill, sponsored by Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, allows for more flexibility in alternative verification processes.
Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City, joined Democrats in opposing the measure.
SB 1794, sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, would:
• Raise the threshold for a state Supreme Court review of proposed ballot measures to 33 percent of all registered voters in 14 of the state’s congressional districts;
• Require sponsors pay “actual cost” for validating petitions;
• Reduce the amount of time signatures are valid;
• Require signatures from 8 percent of registered voters in at least 18 districts to get a measure on the ballot;
• Require only “indeterminate” or “negative” financial projections be included on ballot.
Rodriguez refuted claims the citizen-initiative process makes it too easy to amend the constitution.
Two-thirds of ballot measures since 2001 have come from the Legislature, he said, with those initiated by citizens focusing on proposals the Republican-controlled Legislature would not to address, including environmental lands acquisition, medical marijuana legalization and restoring felons’ voting rights.
“You wonder if that is the actual danger this Legislature is seeking to address,” Rodriguez said, claiming the bill makes “it more costly and complicated for grassroots organizations and turns it over to only the most wealthy, the most well-financed. It’s basically ballots for billionaires.”
Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, said there is “far too much budget and policy in the constitution” and denied Republican lawmakers are unresponsive.
“No is a response,” Baxley said, adding he’s agreed with many ballot measures over the years. “But I don’t agree they should be in the constitution.”
“Who does the constitution belong to?” asked Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg. “ 'We the people.’ We should not be doing things that diminish citizens’ rights in a participatory government to participate in government.”
– The Center Square