(The Center Square) – The Senate is expected Friday to adopt a $57.6 million tax relief package, less than half the $120.5 million in tax cuts the House passed last week, setting the stage for floor votes that could extend into Sunday.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday substituted its own tax relief package for the House’s plan in House Bill 7097. The full Senate on Thursday advanced the amended bill to a binding vote Friday and subsequent return to the House.
If the Legislature was adjourning as scheduled Friday, the floor exchanges between the chambers tweaking away at the tax package amid a slate of pending legislation could be frantic.
With the session tentatively extended to March 18, however, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, said Thursday evening that budget deliberations may continue into Sunday, the last day lawmakers can preliminarily approve the budget to meet the mandated 72-hour “pause” before adopting a final spending plan and adjourning Wednesday.
Clouding deliberations over the tax package – and many aspects of the budget – is growing uncertainty over the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and bracing for its economic fallout.
A week ago, lawmakers earmarked $25 million in emergency funding to deal with COVID-19. The state is to receive $22 million in federal assistance.
Early this week, however, Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, said $200 million for coronavirus would be a “nice cushion.”
On Thursday, Cummings and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ron Bradley, R-Fleming island, revealed chamber leaders have agreed to earmark $300 million to combat and contain COVID-19.
“Obviously, we’re looking at the state of our economy right now,” Cummings said. “We’re in a difficult time, there’s a lot of folks that are extremely cautious and trying to prepare, and so I think that from a budgetary perspective, the tax cut package included, we’re going to make sure we have enough resources for coming months and, obviously, as we pass on to future presiding officers.”
“At the end of the day, we have to balance,” Bradley said. “I see that the tax package ultimately will probably be leaner.”
House tax measures retained by senators include a three-day back-to-school and seven-day disaster preparation tax holidays; a half-percent decrease in the Communications Service Tax (CST) on mobile telecommunications service, cable and direct-to-home satellite service; and a 0.1 percent decrease in the commercial sales tax, or business rental tax.
Other parts of the House tax package that are included in the Senate’s version of HB 7097 include charitable hospital and private LLC affordable housing property tax breaks, property tax exemptions for deployed service members and a one-time $2 million tax credit for rental car companies.
Among items in the House tax package removed by the Senate is a one-third reduction in state aviation fuel tax for commercial air carriers, a proposal to repeal the Florida Sports Development Program and a provision to allow local tourist-development tax (TDT) revenues to be used for water quality improvements.
HB 7097’s TDT provision was a priority for House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Bryan Avila, R-Hialeah, who said it would make Florida “the first state to tie water quality to tourism.”
TDTs are sales taxes levied on lodging, rental cars, food, beverages and some services that can range from 3 percent to 6 percent in counties and cities across the state.
Senators filed at least six failed amendments. Among them:
Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, filed an amendment to a requirement that school capital improvement sales tax levies be “proportionately shared with charter schools” so taxpayers do not “fund improvements to private property, which we should not be using funds to improve.”
Sen. Tom Lee, R-Brandon, submitted an amendment to restore the House’s repeal of the Florida Sports Development Program (FSDP), a former sports arena-building fund.