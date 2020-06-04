(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Florida for the week ending May 30 climbed 17 percent from the previous week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, new jobless claims in Florida last week were 206,494, up 31,083 claims from the 175,411 claims filed the week ending May 23.
Only California (230,461) reported more initial unemployment claims than Florida last week.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Reemployment Assistance Claims Dashboard reported 1.826 million of 2.070 million – or 88.2 percent – of “confirmed unique” claims filed by state residents since March 15 had been processed through Tuesday, with 1,188,782 people – or 97.6 percent – receiving payments that totaled $4.11 billion.
Florida has paid $1.2 billion in state reemployment assistance, with the remainder of the benefits coming from the federal government via Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation ($10.8 million), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ($76.2 million) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($2.8 billion).
Nationally, the number of new jobless claims topped 1 million for the 11th consecutive week. The number of new unemployment claims filed last week dropped to 1.88 million. It was the first time weekly claims didn't exceed 2 million since mid-March.
The total number of claims filed since government restrictions closed businesses deemed nonessential to slow the spread of COVID-19 surpassed 42 million in the 11 weeks since states began shutting down significant parts of their economy.