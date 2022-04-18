(The Center Square) – Florida’s March job numbers are out and consistent with its ongoing upwards trajectory of adding new jobs every month, one key number stands out: Florida added 4,500 manufacturing jobs, representing the largest single month of growth for Florida manufacturers since May 2020.
Overall, Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 9,231,500 last month, reflecting an increase of 10,200 jobs, or 0.1%, from February, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports.
From March 2021 to March 2022, Florida gained 497,800 nonagricultural jobs, an increase of 5.7%, the agency reports. Nationally, the number of jobs increased by 4.5% over the year.
Florida employers have added jobs for 23 consecutive months from May 2020 to March 2022.
Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also went down. It was 3.2% in March 2022, down 0.1 percentage points from February and down 2.2 percentage points from March 2021.
Florida’s unemployment rate has also remained below the national rate for 16 consecutive months while trending downward or holding steady for 20 consecutive months, the agency adds.
“The economic data underscores that Florida is outperforming the nation by protecting the freedom Floridians need to do business and drive economic success,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “Industries like manufacturing continue to see growth because Florida prioritizes workforce development and expanding opportunities for businesses and families in our state.”
Between March 2021 and March 2022, Florida’s total private sector employment grew by 496,600 jobs, or 6.5%, the governor’s office reports, and at a faster rate than the nation’s 5%. Florida’s private sector over-the-year job growth rate also exceeded the national rate for 12 consecutive months since April 2021, it says.
Florida private sector industries that gained the most jobs over the month were Professional and Business Services with 9,400 new jobs, Manufacturing with 4,500 new jobs, and Financial Activities with 4,200 new jobs.
All 10 major industries experienced positive year-over-year job growth in March, the DOE reports. Leisure and Hospitality gained the most of 157,900 jobs, a 15.1% increase. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained the next greatest amount of 109,500 jobs, a 6% increase, followed by Professional and Business Services, which gained 99,700 jobs, a 7% increase.
Financial Activities gained 36,400 jobs, a 6% increase; Education and Health Services gained 26,100 jobs, a 2% increase; Manufacturing gained 21,000 jobs, a 5.5% increase; Other Services gained 17,600 jobs, a 5.4% increase; Construction gained 14,900 jobs, a 2.6% increase; Information gained 11,900 jobs, an 8.9% increase; and Total Government gained 1,200 jobs, a 0.1% increase.
In March, 23 of all 24 metro areas in Florida saw over-the-year job gains. The metro areas reporting the largest gains were Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, adding 106,300 jobs, an increase of 8.6%; Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, which gained 80,500 jobs, an increase of 7%; and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, which gained 69,400 jobs, an increase of 5%.
The metro area of Sebring saw an over-the-year job loss, losing 200 jobs, or 0.8% of its workforce.
DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said the jobs report reflects a business-friendly environment created by the governor. “Governor DeSantis has led Florida in a positive direction by creating the most business-friendly environment in the nation,” he said.
Many job opportunities are available statewide, the DOE reports, with nearly 510,000 jobs posted online. Floridians looking for work or new job opportunities can search the state’s CareerSource Florida network. They can also register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings and receive a range of free skills training.