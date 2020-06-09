(The Center Square) – Florida health care officials are hoping to extend a Medicaid waiver through 2024 that allows the state to draw up to $1.5 billion annually in supplemental Low Income Pool (LIP) money within its managed care program.
The waiver-extension request asked the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) to add two years to a previous waiver, which expires in June 2022.
The request, filed last week by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), also seeks to clarify what authority AHCA has in spending federal dollars allocated to the LIP program, which would amount to $1.5 billion in the coming fiscal year.
Since it was first approved in 2014, Florida often has not spent its entire annual LIP allocation because of uncertainty in how it can distribute the money through its managed care system.
Florida Medicaid Director Beth Kidder said Monday she wasn’t sure how much spending authority CMS will approve for the state’s LIP program as part of a state request to extend the Medicaid waiver.
“It is possible that it could change,” Kidder said. “But we don’t have any indication one way or the other.”
Florida’s $30 billion Medicaid budget and 17 managed care plans provide safety-net health programs for nearly 4.2 million low-income state residents.
Most state Medicaid recipients are enrolled in managed care plans, although some remain in a “fee for service” system.
The state’s Medicaid waiver allows the state to circumvent certain Medicaid rules to help offset the costs of uncompensated care related to Medicaid patients and for Floridians who are underinsured or uninsured.
Florida’s LIP spending authority totaled $2.1 billion in 2015, but after the state became one of 14 that refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, LIP authority was reduced by the CMS. In fiscal year 2016, the state received $608 million in supplemental LIP funds.
After President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, CMS expanded that LIP authority to up to $1.5 billion annually.
Florida has not requested its full LIP authority for several years. In fiscal 2017, the state received $757 million, $858 million in fiscal 2018 and $954 million in fiscal 2019.
Under then-Gov. Rick Scott, lawmakers overhauled Medicaid and put most patients in managed care to control costs. AHCA divided the state into 11 regions and negotiated with health plans by region.
AHCA twice has contracted with managed care plans. Its latest $90 billion, five-year period agreement with managed care providers went into effect in December 2018 and is set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
The Legislature approved a bill this year that allows the contracts to remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2024, but House Bill 713 has not been forwarded to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.
Federal law requires AHCA to hold public meetings on the prosper waive extension. After hosting a webinar Monday, the agency will hear public testimony in another June 17.
Last week, AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew told the Florida News Service she was developing a package of proposed legislation that addresses improvements in managed care plans and the state’s overall Medicaid system.
Mayhew said she hopes to present plans in their “infancy” to DeSantis by fall 2022 for introduction to lawmakers in 2023.