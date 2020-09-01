(The Center Square) – All 67 Florida school districts have opened classrooms for in-person instruction in compliance with an order from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to provide the “full panoply of services” or lose state funding.
The legality of Corcoran’s order, however, remains uncertain, with Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruling Aug. 24 that it is unconstitutional and imposing a temporary injunction on its execution.
Dodson issued his order after a failed mediation session preceded a three-day trial that concluded Aug. 21.
That injunction was automatically suspended, or stayed, when the state appealed Dodson’s ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeals.
Dodson vacated the stay on his ruling’s temporary injunction Thursday at the request of the Florida Education Association (FEA), the state’s largest teachers union, which spearheaded the lawsuit against Corcoran’s order.
His injunction “did not order that Florida’s schools statewide be closed,” Dodson wrote. “This court does not have authority to enter such an order. What the order did, for the reasons stated, is require that local school districts be given authority under their individual circumstances to open or close the local schools, based on local conditions.”
By Friday evening, the 1st District Court of Appeals had restored the stay and ordered the state, FEA and other parties to submit briefs for the appeal case by Wednesday.
On Monday, a three-judge 1st District Court of Appeals panel issued an 11-page order justifying why it restored Corcoran’s order and hinting strongly it supported the state’s arguments.
Judge Lori Rowe wrote Dodson “abused” his discretion in vacating the automatic stay on his order.
“First, no compelling circumstances warranted vacating the stay. Second, based on our preliminary review, the state has a substantial likelihood of succeeding on the merits in this appeal. And third, appellees (the unions) failed to show that reinstatement of the automatic stay would cause irreparable harm,” Rowe wrote.
The panel said Dodson issued his temporary injunction blocking Corcoran’s order after 711,000 children already had returned to classrooms, causing “confusion and uncertainty for students, parents and teachers.”
Rowe said school staffing decisions and policy are a matter for local school boards, not state education officials.
“As to teachers, whether a school district assigns them to in-person instruction or virtual instruction is a matter between those teachers and their employing school districts,” she wrote.
As part of hearing, the Florida Department of Education (DOE) provided updated accounts of what it has spent to defend Corcoran’s order. So far, the bill is $550,000.
DOE signed a $225,000 contract with the Gunster law firm in July and signed another $225,000 deal with Gunster in August at an hourly rate of $450.
Atlanta-based Eversheds Sutherland’s $75,000 contract with the state was expanded Aug. 25 to $315,000 after including Rocco Testani among the attorneys who will defend it in the FEA lawsuit at $495 an hour.
That legal bill is significantly less than the $2.3 million Florida taxpayers will pay for private attorneys to defend a 2019 state law requiring felons pay “legal financial obligations” to be eligible to vote.