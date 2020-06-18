(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has warned his red veto pen will active in coming days as he looks to trim between $500 million to $1 billion from Florida’s $93.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget, which goes into effect July 1.
One measure likely to elude the governor’s vetoes, however, is House Bill 7067, which raises income caps to allow more families to apply for several of the state’s school choice voucher programs.
Spearheaded by House Education Committee chairwoman Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, R-Mount Dora, the new law would double the eligibility for taxpayer-funded scholarships, making them more accessible to middle-class families.
The bill was approved, 81-39, in a House vote that included eight Democrats, and in a 21-14 Senate vote.
The law would grow the state’s newly created Family Empowerment (FES) scholarship program, now capped at 18,000 students, by about 10,000 students next year.
Students are FES-eligible if household income doesn’t exceed 260 percent of the federal poverty level. This year, 17,795 FES scholarships were awarded in 70 school districts.
Under the bill, if more than 5 percent of scholarships still are available once the school year begins, students whose families earn up to 325 percent of the federal poverty level – more than $80,000 for a family of four – would be eligible.
HB 7067 would increase the maximum number of students allowed to participate in FES from a quarter-percent to 1 percent annually of the state’s 2.85 million K-12 population.
The measure also expands eligibility for the Florida Tax Credit (FTC) program, the state's largest voucher plan with 100,512 students enrolled in 1,807 private schools this year. The bill drops income levels from the equation but gives families that earn below 185 percent of the federal poverty rate priority.
The Legislature shipped HB 7067 to DeSantis on Wednesday. The governor has 15 days to either sign it or veto it, or it goes into effect.
The measure is among 49 bills that have moved to the governor’s office since Monday. Among the others:
• House Bill 1213: The new law would require public schools teach lessons about the Holocaust and Florida’s Ocoee Massacre. It goes into effect July 1 unless DeSantis vetoes it.
Sponsored by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, the bill originally addressed only Holocaust education, but an amendment by Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, which Fine welcomed as friendly, incorporated the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Massacre into the curriculum.
• House Bill 199: The new law would eliminate the state’s statute of limitations for a sexual battery case involving a victim younger than 18 at the time of the offense, beginning with offenses committed after July 1.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, and Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, is similar to other Donna’s Laws adopted by state lawmakers over the past two years.
• Senate Bill 172: The new law would nullify a Key West ordinance that bans the sale of certain sunblocks and preempt local governments from imposing similar bans, including those being considered in Stuart and Miami Beach.
Adopted in a 25-14 Senate vote and a 68-47 tally in the House, DeSantis has until June 30 to sign the bill, veto the bill or let it go into effect July 1.
Key West banned the sale of sunblocks that contain oxybenzone and octinoxate over fears they could degrade nearby coral reefs, the continent’s largest.
Bill sponsor Sen. Robert Bradley, R-Orange Park, and House sponsor Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, a dermatologist, questioned the science behind the bans, which they said pose a cancer risk in Florida, second in the nation for cases of melanoma.
Last year, DeSantis vetoed a plastic straw preemption bill, rejecting it as needless nettling into local affairs without a “compelling state interest.” During the legislative session, a bill preempting local regulation of vacation rentals died after DeSantis criticized the measure.