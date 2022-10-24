(The Center Square) – Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% in September, the second lowest rate in state recorded history and the lowest since October 2006, according to new workforce data published by the Department of Economic Opportunity.
It’s also declined or held steady for 26 consecutive months and has been lower than the national rate for 22 consecutive months – since December 2020. The national rate is currently 3.5%.
Florida also had the second fastest Gross Domestic Product growth in the U.S., growing at an annual rate of 1.6% in the second quarter of 2022 as the national GDP declined for two consecutive quarters.
Florida’s labor force also grew by 316,000, or 3%, from September 2021 to September 2022, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 2% over the year.
There were 9,501,800 people employed in nonagricultural jobs in September, an increase of 48,800 jobs (+0.5 percent) over the month, DEO reports.
“Florida’s economy continues to outpace the national average – Floridians are finding jobs, and our state’s businesses are thriving. As we continue to support Southwest Florida communities in their recovery from Hurricane Ian, a resilient economy is paramount,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “With inflation still surging due to federal policies and with Southwest Florida recovering from Hurricane Ian, Florida has maintained sound fiscal and economic policies that will help us mitigate these challenges.”
Florida’s total nonagricultural and private sector employment surpassed the February 2020 (pre-pandemic) level in October 2021 and its labor force surpassed the February 2020 level in June 2021.
Florida lost 1,282,500 jobs from February to April 2020 and gained back all jobs lost (+1,708,800 jobs), DEO notes.
DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said, “Florida didn’t get lucky. Instead of locking people down during the pandemic, Governor DeSantis lifted people up, and we are seeing the impacts of this direction nationally. Now in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian, the unprecedented and dedicated response to recovery spearheaded by the Governor and First Lady sends a strong message to the region that Florida has your back, and we will rebuild stronger than before.”
Over the year, total private sector employment grew by 461,500 jobs (+5.8%), 1.4% points faster than the national rate of 4.4%. Florida employers also added jobs for 29 consecutive months through September 2022. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate exceeded the national rate for 18 consecutive months – since April 2021. In September 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 316,000 (+3%) over the year, faster than the national rate of 2%.
All 10 major industries experienced positive over-the-year job growth in September. From September 2021 to September 2022, Leisure and Hospitality saw the most jobs added of 106,800, a 9.1% increase, followed by Trade, Transportation and Utilities adding 94,000 jobs, a 5.1% increase, and Education and Health Services adding 71,100 jobs, a 5.3% increase.
Private sector industries that gained the most jobs over the month were Education and Health Services with 19,100 new jobs, Construction with 6,900 new jobs, and Leisure and Hospitality with 6,900 new jobs.