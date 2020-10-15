(The Center Square) – Nearly half of Florida’s K-12 students were enrolled in “something other than their zoned neighborhood schools” last year, a trend certain to continue after state lawmakers expanded school-choice programs this year.
Step Up For Students, a nonprofit that administers five of Florida’s six school-choice voucher programs, said it has awarded its 1 millionth scholarship since its 2002 founding.
“This milestone is another powerful sign of how public education is becoming more diverse, more equitable and more tailored to the needs of individual students,” Step Up For Students President Doug Tuthill said Wednesday.
This school year, Step Up has awarded school vouchers to more than 140,000 students. The nonprofit said more than 90% of recipients came from low-income households, 75% are minorities and many have special needs.
According to Step Up, 1.68 million K-12 students were attending schools other than their designated public school last January.
Those figures include 309,730 K-12 students enrolled in 658 charter schools operated by contractors under public school supervision, 237,290 students enrolled in 2,689 private schools and 104,000 students awarded vouchers from the largest school-choice program, the Florida Tax Credit (FTC), for low-income students to attend 1,825 private schools.
School-choice participation in Florida – the nation’s most expansive – likely will increase after lawmakers expanded a voucher program using taxpayer money during their 2020 session.
House Bill 7067, sponsored by House Education Committee Chairperson Jennifer Sullivan, R-Mount Dora, is “the largest expansion of school choice in the country,” Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in March.
HB 7067 doubled eligibility for the Family Empowerment Scholarship (FES) program, which was established in 2019 under an initiative spearheaded by DeSantis, because nearly 15,000 students were waiting for FTC scholarships when he assumed office that January.
The FES was capped at 18,000 students a year. Under HB 7067, students allowed to participate increased from a quarter-percent to 1% annually of the state’s K-12 population.
Under a quarter-percent cap, 7,225 students would have been eligible. At 1 percent, 28,902 students are eligible, potentially expanding FES to 46,626 students this year.
Students are FES-eligible if household income doesn’t exceed 260% of the federal poverty level. Under HB 7067, if more than 5% of scholarships are available once a school year begins, students whose families earn up to more than $80,000 for a family of four would be eligible.
FES vouchers are funded at 95% the full-time equivalent (FTE) allocation – $7,250 – the state provides for each public school student, or for private school tuition, whichever is less.
The new law also expands eligibility for FTC by dropping income levels from the equation altogether, but giving families that earn below 185 percent of the federal poverty rate priority. FTC still is Florida’s largest voucher plan, funded by $702.5 million in private contributions, mostly by corporations.
HB 7067 was adopted in partisan votes, but eight House Democrats broke ranks to support the measure. Nearly all were minority lawmakers from urban areas where school choice is increasingly popular – and a factor in state politics.
According to post-election analyses, up to 80,000 Black and Hispanic Democrat-registered “school-choice moms” voted for DeSantis in November 2018, contributing to his 30,000-vote gubernatorial victory over Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Rev. H.K. Matthews, a longtime Pensacola area civil rights advocate, said school choice is a civil rights issue.
“We have always fought for freedom of choice. With school choice scholarships, the parents have the freedom to send their children to where they think they will get the best education,” he said. “One million scholarships is something we all ought to applaud.”