(The Center Square) – With ballot qualifying closed for Florida’s 27 congressional seats, two incumbent U.S. representatives effectively already have won their elections.
Panhandle Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn and south Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart will not face primary challengers Aug. 18 or Democratic opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republicans hold 14 of Florida's congressional seats, with 12 seeking re-election. Reps. Francis Rooney and Ted Yoho are retiring, although their reliably red districts are likely to produce more of a battle in GOP primaries than in the November election.
All 13 Democrat incumbents are seeking re-election. After flipping two seats in 2018, Democrats are aiming for to have a majority in the delegation for the first time since 1989.
The Republican National Committee has identified four seats held by Democrats as vulnerable: central Florida’s 7th District, now occupied by Stephanie Murphy; Pinellas County’s 13th District, held by Charlie Crist; and south Florida’s 26th and 27th districts, flipped by Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala in 2018.
The Democratic National Committee has identified the Polk County's 15th District seat held by Ross Spano, Sarasota County's 16th District seat occupied by Vern Buchanan and Treasure Coast's 18th District seat held by Brian Mast as winnable.
A brief scorecard of the primary and general election slates:
• 1st District: Two-term incumbent Matt Gaetz will face Greg Merk and John Mills in the Republican primary.
Waiting for the GOP primary winner in November’s election will be Phil Ehr, a 26-year U.S. Navy veteran running unopposed in the Democratic primary, and Independent Albert Oram.
• 2nd District: Two-term incumbent Republican Neal Dunn will face write-in candidates Kristy Thripp and Kim O’Connor in November.
• 3rd District: Ten Republicans qualified for the GOP primary in the race to succeed the retiring Yoho.
Railroad construction contractor Judson Sapp and former Yoho Chief of Staff Kat Cammack are among the most prominent candidates in the crowded Republican field.
The winner will square off in November against write-in candidate Ed Silva and the winner of the Democratic primary between Adam Christensen, Philip Dodds and Tom Wells.
• 4th District: Republican John Rutherford will seek a third term in a GOP primary against Dr. Erick Aguilar, a college professor. The winner will face Democrat Donna Deegan and write-in candidate Gary Koniz on Nov. 3.
• 5th District: Two-term incumbent Democrat and longtime state legislator Al Lawson faces two primary challengers: Jacksonville businessman Gary Adler and pharmacist Albert Chester. The winner will meet Republican Roger Wagoner.
• 6th District: Incumbent Republican Michael Waltz will not be opposed in the primary. He will be challenged by write-in candidate Alan Grayson and the winner of the Democratic primary between attorney Clint Curtis and college instructor Richard Tripp.
• 7th District: Orlando radiologist Leo Valentin and Lake Mary financier Richard Goble will battle in the GOP primary, with the winner to challenge two-term incumbent Democrat Stephanie Murphy and independent William Garlington on Nov. 3.
• 8th District: Six-term Republican incumbent Bill Posey will face the first GOP primary challenge of his career against former Air Force Col. Scott Caine. The winner will square off against Democrat Jim Kennedy, of Merritt Island, in the general election.
• 9th District: Two-term Democratic incumbent Darren Soto will face the winner of a four-candidate GOP primary between businessman Jose Castillo, Army veteran Bill Oslon, mortgage banker Sergio Ortiz and attorney Christopher Wright.
• 10th District: Two-term Democratic incumbent Val Demings will not face a primary challenger.
Attorney and former Congressional aide Vennia Francois and Christian nonprofit group CEO Willie Montague will face off in the GOP primary.
• 11th District: Five-time Republican incumbent Dan Webster will face Democratic challenger Dana Cottrell, a teacher, in a rematch of their 2018 race. Neither will be challenged in primaries.
• 12th District: Seven-term Republican incumbent Gus Bilirakis and Democrat Kimberly Walker, a former corrections officer, will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Neither face primary challengers.
• 13th District: Five Republicans will battle in the GOP primary to take on former Republican governor and two-term Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist, who will not contend with a primary challenger.
The Republican candidates are: Amanda Makki, a former health care lobbyist and aide to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Air Force veteran and businesswoman Anna Paulina Luna; Army veteran and consultant George Buck, who lost to Crist in 2018; attorney Sheila Griffin; and businesswoman Sharon Barry Newby.
• 14th District: Seven-term Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor will not face a primary challenger in defending her seat against the winner of the GOP primary battle between attorney Paul Sydney Elliot and businesswoman Christine Quinn.
• 15th District: First-term Republican incumbent Ross Spano will be opposed by Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin in the GOP primary.
The winner will square off against one of three candidates vying for the nod in the Democratic primary: ex-TV news anchor Alan Cohn, Iraq War veteran and law student Jesse Phillippe, and Navy veteran and state Rep. Alan Hattersley, who won the state House seat Spano left open in 2018 when he ran for Congress.
• 16th District: Seven-term Republican incumbent Vern Buchanan will be challenged by Democratic state Rep. Margaret Good in November, with neither drawing primary opponents.
• 17th District: First-term Republican incumbent Greg Steube will face Democrat Allen Ellison and Independent Theodore Murray in the Nov. 3 general election.
• 18th District: Two-term Republican incumbent Brian Mast and retired policer officer Nick Vessio will vie in the GOP primary and face Independent businessman K.W. Miler and the winner of the Democratic primary between attorney and Navy veteran Pam Keith and former Florida Deputy State Solicitor Oz Vazquez.
• 19 District: Two-term Republican and former ambassador to the Vatican Francis Rooney is retiring and 10 Republicans and two Democrats are running for his seat representing southwest Florida’s Naples area.
Republicans who qualified for the GOP primary are state Reps. Byron Donalds, Dane Eagle and Heather Fitzenhagen; disabilities advocate Darren Aquino; fast food mogul Casey Askar; physician William Figlesthaler; Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson; Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Kowal; Ave Maria law grad Christy McLaughlin; and former Minnesota lawmaker Dan Severson.
Whoever emerges will face write-in candidate Patrick Post and the winner of the Democratic primary between Florida Gulf Coast University professor Cindy Banyai and financial adviser David Holden.
• 20th District: Democrat Alcee Hastings, 83, who has served in Congress since 1993, will face home health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in a rematch of their 2018 primary contest.
The winner will be challenged in November by Independent life coach Lateresa Jones and the victor of the GOP primary between Realtor Vic DeGrammont and welding inspector Greg Musselwhite.
• 21st District: Four-term incumbent Democrat Lois Frankel has drawn former Congressional aide Guido Weiss as a primary contender.
Five Republicans have qualified for the district’s GOP primary: college professor and nuclear engineer Christian Acosta; private zoo owner Elizabeth Felton; conspiracy theorist and alt-right blogger Laura Loomer; home sales consultant and photographer Aaron Scanlan; business owner Reba Sherrill; and retired IRS agency and tax consultant Mike Vilardi.
Primary winners will share the ballot with Independent technology executive and Iraq War veteran Charleston Malkemus and write-in candidates Piotr Blass, a mathematician, and Sylvia Caravetta.
• 22nd District: Three Republicans – wireless consultant Jessi Melton, attorney Jim Pruden, insurance agency owner Darlene Swaffar – will vie in the GOP primary to unseat five-term incumbent Democrat Ted Deutch, who faces no primary opponents.
• 23rd District: Eight-term Democratic incumbent Debbie Wasserman Schultz will be challenged by attorney and voting rights activist Jen Perelman in the Democratic primary.
Five Republicans will campaign for the nod in the GOP primary to unseat her: ex-European basketball league player and Air Force veteran D.B. Fugate; equipment procurement manager Michael Kroske; real estate broker and actor Jeff Olson; and nurse, Realtor and Navy veteran Carla Spalding, who also ran in 2016 and 2018.
• 24th District: Five-term incumbent Democrat Fredrica Wilson will be challenged by businessman Ricardo de la Fuente and progressive activist Sakinah Lehtola in August’s primary.
The winner will face Republican Lavern Spicer, who does not have a primary challenger, Independent Christine Olivo and write-in candidates Howard Knepper and Hector Rivera in November.
• 25th District: Nine-term Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart faces no primary or general election challengers.
• 26th District: First-term Democratic incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will not be challenged in a primary and will square off in November against the winner of the Republican primary between Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez and Omar Blanco, the former head of Miami-Dade Firefighters Local 1403.
• 27 District: First-term Democratic incumbent and former U.S. Secretary of Health & Human Services Donna Shalala does not have a primary challenger.
Shalala will face write-in candidate Frank Polo Sr. and the winner of the Republican primary between Realtor Juan Fiol and former TV news anchor Maria Salazar, who she defeated in the 2018.