(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed what's been dubbed the Freedom First budget for fiscal 2022-2023 into law. The $109.9 billion budget prioritizes the freedoms of Floridians to live, work and have successful businesses, he said.
It allows Floridians to keep “more of their income to support their families, instead of supporting more government,” DeSantis said, pointing to a record $1.24 billion in tax relief.
Additionally, by the end of fiscal 2022, Florida will have historic reserves of more than $20 billion.
“Florida has record levels of reserves while continuing to make historic investments in education, infrastructure, and other programs,” DeSantis said, while also vetoing a record $3.1 billion in proposed spending.
“Florida has preserved freedom and kept the economy open, which has enabled the state to outperform the nation in jobs, growth, and business formations,” the governor said in a statement when signing the budget Thursday. “Our commitment to freedom has paid off. Our responsible fiscal policies have put the state in a strong position to make the record investments needed to support growth and opportunity in spite of the reckless fiscal and monetary policies of the Biden administration.”
Florida continues to lead the nation in economic growth. It’s seen 24 consecutive months of job growth and its unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 17 months.
DeSantis hopes the budget expands on this growth through a range of economic development programs, including $30 million in the Rural Infrastructure Fund, $50 million in the Job Growth Grant Fund, $400 million to expand broadband prioritizing rural communities, and more than $11.7 billion for the State Transportation Work Program, the largest amount of funding in state history.
It also includes over $579 million to support workforce education programs and more than $125 million for nursing education programs, also record amounts.
The Freedom First budget also makes record investments in education, including $800 million for teacher pay increases, the largest increase in state history.
It also allocated the highest per student investment of $8,143 in the Florida Education Finance Program, and nearly $400 million for safe school initiatives and mental health initiatives in Florida schools.
The budget prioritizes first responders and public safety. Roughly $125 million covers $1,000 bonus payments for local government first responders and $5,000 signing bonuses for new recruits and out-of-state law enforcement officers moving to Florida.
The budget also prioritizes Florida’s National Guard and military families by investing $13.5 million toward scholarships for children and spouses of deceased and disabled veterans and $7.9 million to National Guard and emergency response capabilities. It also allocates $10 million to re-establish the Florida State Guard to bring on 400 new recruits.
The Freedom First budget also prioritizes the environment and allocates record funding. The more than $3 billion, four-year total investment in Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources is double the investment of the previous four years. It includes $500 million for Everglades restoration projects, more than $558 million for targeted water quality improvements, and $75 million to restore Florida’s springs.
It also includes $733.3 million to protect Florida waters and state-owned land, $468 million for the Florida Forever Program, and $264 million for infrastructure improvements and the state park system. It also allocates $35 million to combat harmful algal blooms, $30 million to care for manatees, and up to $3 million for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to remove pythons from the Everglades, among other programs.