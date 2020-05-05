(The Center Square) – The Florida Office of Economic & Demographic Research’s revised March revenue report was released last week, but it already reads like ancient history since it reflects February tax and service fee collections.
According to the Economic & Demographic Research’s Revenue Estimating Conference (REC), however, the encroachment of COVID-19 is discernible in the details because, while state general revenues in February exceeded those collected during the same month last year, they fell below state economists’ estimates issued last fall and updated Jan. 15.
February general revenue collections in March were $61.3 million – or 2.4 percent – over the estimates adopted by the REC on Jan. 15, the report said.
“After making adjustments to total sales tax collections for local taxes and distributions … sales tax general revenue was $12.4 [million] (0.58 percent) under estimate for the month,” the report said. “Final sales tax liability, the sum of all sales tax components, was under estimate for the month by $10.3 million (0.4 percent).”
An EDR disclaimer cautioned “this sales tax report largely reflects activity that occurred in February, only one week of which was materially affected by the loss of activity associated with the onset of the coronavirus. While March saw increasing impact over the month that may have influenced other revenue sources shown on this report, the losses appear to be limited.”
According to an Orlando Sentinel article Monday, preliminary indications show that state sales tax collections in April’s EDR monthly revenue report for March collections will fall at least 25 percent lower than projected, a shortfall of about $770 million.
It will get only more stark in May’s EDR monthly revenue report, which will reflect April sales tax and service fee collections, since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his 30-day safer-at-home order April 1, shutting down nonessential businesses for the month.
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told the Orlando Sentinel that April and May EDR monthly reports will document “a catastrophic hit to our state’s revenues” and provide enough data for REC economists to meet and revise forecasts to reflect the COVID-19 emergency’s effect on the state’s economy.
Patronis has been lobbying for the REC to meet to reassess how much money the state can expect to receive in funding a $93.2 billion budget that goes into effect July 1.
According to EDR’s March revenue report, the increase in February sales tax and service fees over February 2019 “is likely influenced by pre-buying activity that occurred as people began to take steps to prepare for potential illness and social distancing.”
Over the first quarter of calendar year 2020, which includes December taxes and fees collected in January, the EDR said the state collected $202.4 million more than it did during the first three months of last year.
“The overall year-to-date gain through March will help buffer against revenue losses in subsequent months,” the report said.
According to the EDR’s March report, which could make good starting points in gauging the state’s economic recovery, four of the six revenue components gauged by the REC were over estimate for the month of March:
• Automobile taxes and fees, over by $17.8 million – or 4.5 percent;
• Tourism sales taxes, over by $3.8 million – 0.7 percent;
• Business taxes and fees, over by $2.4 million – or 0.5 percent;
• “Other Durables” over by $1.2 million – or 0.9 percent.
The two revenue components that fell short of estimates were “Consumable Non-Durables,” down by $24 million – or 3.8 percent – and building-related taxes and fees, down by $11.5 million – or 8.9 percent.