(The Center Square) – The Florida Legislature agreed Friday to slice a $120.5 million tax relief package down to $47.7 million and trim away about half of $200 million in proposed tax credits, but leave $543 million in corporate tax refunds intact in the state’s $92 million budget.
House Bill 7097 was adopted in the Senate at 10:33 p.m. Friday, 36-2, and endorsed by the House at 11:18 p.m., 104-8, sending the key budget component to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk as the 60-day legislative session came to a semi-conclusion.
The Legislature remains technically in session as the budget remains in flux with the coronavirus outbreak consuming at least $300 million in unplanned allocations, boosting state reserves above $3.8 billion as it braces for a fallout lawmakers will reassess in May or June.
When the House first adopted HB 7097 on March 6 in a 97-16 vote, the coronavirus emergency was a background concern. The bill offered $120.5 million in tax reductions, $193 million in assorted tax cuts and credits, and $543 in a one-time corporate tax refund.
But when the Senate considered HB 7097 on Thursday and Friday, the coronavirus outbreak had morphed into a pressing crisis and HB 7097 was whittled back.
The House’s $193 million package and Senate’s $232 million tax cut plan were reduced to $107 million. Removed are provisions to allow municipalities to use tourist development tax (TDTs) revenues for water quality projects, tax breaks to car-rental companies, utility operators, construction equipment rental companies, the mobile-home industry and commercial airlines.
House Ways & Means Chairman Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, who spearheaded HB 7097, said he was resigned to the reality that the bill was drafted in a different era – the week before last week.
“We don’t know how this is going to develop,” Avila said. “Everything is essentially day by day, if not hour by hour.”
Only two tax relief measures remain: The Aug. 7-9 back-to-school and May 29-June 4 disaster preparation sales tax holidays, which will save taxpayers an estimated $47.7 million
Gone from the tax-relief package is a 0.5 percent cut in the communications-services tax (CST) on cell phones from 4.92 to 4.42 percent and home satellite services from 9.07 to 8.57 percent, saving taxpayers $24.9 million, and the 1-percent cut in the commercial property sales tax from 5.5 to 5.4 percent paid by 150,000 businesses.
The tax plan does not change the state’s 5.5 percent corporate income tax, but would allow corporations that contribute to the Florida Tax Credit (FTC) school choice voucher program to count that credit in “calculating refunds” the state will issue in May.
According to HB 7097, those refunds amount to $543 million in “over-collected” taxes following adoption of the 2017 federal Tax Cuts & Jobs Act that reduced the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.
Democrats questioned the justification for the refund, arguing it weakens the state’s capacity to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus outbreak.
On both floors Friday night, Democrats submitted failed amendments, including one by Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, to require “combined” tax reporting metrics for corporations.
According to a 2018 Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy (ITEP) analysis, Florida could gain $1.156 billion in revenue if it adopted a “combined” corporate tax reporting metric that doesn’t allow multinational corporations to “shelter profits” in low-tax jurisdictions.
“It’s fair to say this would be about half a billion dollars that we could bring in to the state for teacher raises, for making sure we have solid reserves for any economic issues we may face,” Rodriguez said.