(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning he has whittled a list of prospective U.S. Supreme Court nominees to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg “down to five” women.
“Probably four, but I’m looking at five,” Trump said, teasing he would make the selection after Ginsburg’s memorial services.
“We should wait until the services are all over,” Trump said. “I will announce it Friday or Saturday, and the work begins.”
Among those finalists presumably is U.S. 11th Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa, a former Florida Supreme Court Justice who was on a shortlist of 20 potential Federalist Society-vetted U.S. Supreme Court nominees Trump introduced at the White House on Sept. 9, a little more than two weeks before Ginsburg, 87, died Friday.
Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muniz also is on that shortlist, which included U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, but Trump said he will replace Ginsburg with a woman.
Whether Trump’s nomination will be considered by the U.S. Senate before the Nov. 3 election is uncertain. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed that Trump’s nominee will get a vote despite opposition from Democrats and at least two Republican senators.
In March 2016, McConnell refused to allow the GOP-controlled Senate to vote on then-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to succeed the late Antonin Scalia because, he said, it was an election year.
Things are different now, McConnell said, because Republicans control the White House and Senate and, therefore, quickly can put a nominee on the floor for a confirmation vote.
Trump said politics and controversy are “automatically” part of the Supreme Court nomination process and certainly will play a role in naming Ginsburg's successor
“Even if you’re not wanting to do that, it becomes a little bit about that,” he said, and “less so (about) the person themselves.”
“We’re looking for somebody who’s brilliant, really understands the law, abides by the Constitution. … A good person with moral values,” Trump said.
Lagoa fits the bill, the president said last week.
“She’s excellent. She’s Hispanic. She’s a terrific woman from everything I know. I don’t know her. Florida, we love Florida,” Trump said from the White House on Saturday. “She had a lot of things, very smart.”
Lagoa, 52, of Hialeah, was named by Trump to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta in December. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in an 80-15 vote.
Lagoa was named to the Florida Supreme Court in January 2019 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She previously served as Chief Judge of the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Miami, a capacity in which she heard more than 11,000 cases. Former Gov. Jeb Bush first appointed Miami-born Lagoa to the bench in 2006.
Among other speculative frontrunners are Allison Jones Rushing and Amy Comey Barrett.
Rushing, 38, was appointed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court by Trump last August and confirmed by the Senate in March. She is a former clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Judge Neil Gorsuch, when he was a circuit judge, and for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Barrett, 48, is a Trump-appointed 7th U.S. Circuit Court judge who is a conservative Catholic, as is Lagoa. A former Notre Dame law professor who clerked under Scalia, Barrett was on the shortlist of finalists for Trump’s two previous Supreme Court selections and is purportedly McConnell’s favored candidate.