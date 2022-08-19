(The Center Square) – Florida’s job growth continued to surge in July while its unemployment rate also dropped to an historic low 2.7%.
“Florida continues to outperform the nation because freedom first policies work,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “July’s job numbers represent one of the largest month’s job gains over the past generation and Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth.”
Florida’s private sector employment grew by 70,000 jobs in July, according to new employment data published by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Florida’s only reached this level of over-the-month job creation six times since the state first began collecting it in 1990.
As of July 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 27 consecutive months. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate also exceeded the national rate for 16 consecutive months since April 2021.
Total private employment grew over the year by 5.5% with Florida employers adding 433,500 new jobs, 0.7 percentage points faster than the national rate of 4.8%.
Private sector industries that added the most jobs were Leisure and Hospitality’s 19,500 new jobs, Professional and Business Services’ 16,400 new jobs, Education and Health Services’ 12,800 jobs.
Florida’s labor force grew by 291,000 (+2.8%) in July over the year, faster than the national rate of 1.6%. Florida’s labor force grew by 26,000 (+0.2%) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by less than 0.1%.
July’s employment data “demonstrates that Floridians are continuing to enter the workforce and businesses are continuing to create jobs,” DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said. “July is one of the best months Florida has seen for job creation, representing an achievement the state has only reached seven times in its history.”
Florida’s July 2022 unemployment rate of 2.7% is the lowest it’s been since February 2020, right before the pandemic, and has only reached this low three times since the state began recording unemployment data in 1976. The national unemployment rate was 3.5%.
Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 20 consecutive months and by July 2022 had declined or held steady for 24 consecutive months.
Franklin County has the lowest unemployment rate of 2.4%; Hendry County has the highest of 5.9%.
There are many jobs available, the DOE states, including more than 545,000 posted online. Floridians looking for work and for new job opportunities are encouraged to search at CareerSource Florida network and can register with Employ Florida. The sites not only provide access to apply to available jobs but also include a range of free services, including assistance with resume writing, interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training.