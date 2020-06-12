(The Center Square) – Florida’s 27-member congressional delegation opposes a tentative federal plan to expand oil leasing off the state’s west coast after November’s elections and is calling on the U.S. Senate to approve a House bill permanently banning drilling off Sunshine State shores.
House Bill 205, the Protecting and Securing Florida's Coastline Act of 2019, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Naples, was adopted by the House in September but has not been heard in the Senate.
Both Florida U.S. senators, however, are lobbying for their own bill, which they said is more acceptable to the Republican-controlled Senate, to extend an existing moratorium on eastern Gulf of Mexico drilling 10 years beyond its 2022 expiration.
Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott introduced Senate Bill 13, the Florida Shores Protection and Fairness Act, in January. It remains unheard in the Senate Energy and Resource Committee.
Scott on Wednesday reiterated his opposition, and Florida’s unified, bipartisan antagonism, to oil drilling off Florida.
“As governor of Florida, I fought for and secured a commitment from this administration to keep oil drilling off Florida’s coasts,” Scott said. “As U.S. senator, I won’t stop fighting to make sure offshore drilling is off the table for Florida.”
The urgency in concern about oil drilling emerged Wednesday when Politico reported the Department of Interior (DOI) has drafted a new plan proposing, as it did in 2017, to offer oil leases in the eastern Gulf of Mexico in the weeks after November’s elections.
The eastern Gulf has been off-limits to oil leasing since 1985. Drilling is unpopular statewide, a rare near-universal consensus. Nearly 69 percent of voters in 2018 supported a state constitutional amendment to ban off-shore drilling.
According to DOI and industry sources, there is an estimated 3.6 billion recoverable barrels of oil and 11.5 trillion cubic feet of gas off Florida’s west coast. Developing them could create 56,000 new jobs by 2035 and annually generate more than $2.6 billion in taxable revenues.
DOI’s 2017 draft plan attempted to overturn the Obama administration’s five-year ban on drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans before it expired in 2022. That plan included drilling off Florida.
Then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, in response to vocal Florida Republican critics, including then-Gov. Scott, withdrew the plan in 2018.
Rubio held up February’s confirmation of DOI Deputy Secretary Katharine MacGregor until receiving assurances she would not consider expanding drilling off Florida.
In April, DOI Secretary David Bernhardt said the agency was “indefinitely” delaying releasing its offshore drilling plan, which Wednesday’s Politico report said could be published within two to weeks of November’s election.
The Center for Biological Diversity called the tentative DOI plan a “cowardly scheme to hide his offshore drilling plans until after Election Day highlights his utter contempt for Florida voters and their environmental concerns.”
Presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chimed in as well.
“President Trump and his administration know such a measure is deeply unpopular, which is why they are waiting to take action until after the election,” Biden spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement. “Floridians know firsthand the impact offshore drilling can have on the state’s beaches, jobs and communities.”
Rubio, Scott, Rooney and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said they’ve spoken with Trump about drilling in Florida. They said he would not approve expanding Gulf oil leasing and he supports the Senate bill extending the drilling moratorium to 2034.
“People in Florida do not want offshore drilling. It scares everybody because of the risks to our tourist economy,” Rooney said. “We can’t just have that threat hanging over our head.”