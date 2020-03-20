(The Center Square) – Florida's $93.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget adds $52 million to current year funding to combat the COVID-19 crisis and sets aside $300 million for the effort next year.
Whether the stockpiled $3.9 billion reserve proves sufficient or an overreaction remains unknown.
A special session to reassess the economic impact fostered by the coronavirus outbreak is likely before July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.
House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Hialeah, and Senate President Bill, Galvano, R-Bradenton, both said Thursday, however, the reserve allocation and other flexibilities may allow the state to weather the storm without a special session.
“We don’t know what the future will bring,” Oliva said. “Our hope is that we don’t come back. Understand, if we do come back, we are looking at a prolonged economic crisis.”
“The plan is to let things develop,” Galvano said. “We are here today and this budget is the appropriate place to be today.”
Galvano said state economists will meet monthly rather than quarterly “looking at the sales tax, corporate income tax collections” and “if we decide certain thresholds require us to take action,” the Legislature will respond.
He said the scenario “doesn’t necessary mean coming back” for a special session, but “there is a very distinct possibility of us coming back and finding more” money available than the budget plans for if the COVID-19 outbreak dissipates.
“We are still several months out” from the new fiscal year, Oliva said. “Just as quickly as this crisis turned critical for our economy, we’re sitting on strong reserves, enough of buffer to sustain at least a couple of months” of state operations.
He added, “We believe the federal government is working very hard on a vaccine, and we believe a vaccine would have a very immediate turn of events, so that’s what we would hope for. But we have to understand that the level of shutdown that has been required in order to ensure this virus is contained is having an economic effect that is real.”
Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, thanked lawmakers for not succumbing to the “taboo of doing too much” and not “overreacting at the expense of literally bankrupting the businesses and citizens of this state. We just don’t know right now if we have gone too far.”
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ron Bradley, R-Orange Park, said with the additional $300 million there is now $3.9 billion in state reserves – $1.7 billion in the stabilization fund, $850 million in the Lawton Chiles Fund and “an unprecedented $1.3 billion in working capital.”
“My guess is that $1.3 billion is already gone,” said Sen. Tom Lee, R-Brandon, suggesting the state utilize its AAA bond rating to renegotiate debt.
“We do have the ability to take advantage of low interest rates, to give the executive branch a bonding capacity to go out and refinance debt or to, better yet, advance some construction projects, infrastructure projects in this environment to provide some Keynesian stimulus,” he said, calling failure to do so is akin to “whistling past the graveyard.”
Uncertainties await, noted Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, who said small business constituents are asking whether DeSantis will suspend the March 31 deadline for fiscal 2020 third-quarter tax collections.
“Obviously we are dealing with an economic situation that is unpredictable,” Bradley said. “Delaying collections would be an executive decision, and I would defer to the governor on that matter. I would tell you our cash flow situation is enviable compared to other states. I am quite comfortable we are in a solid, comfortable financial position – as a state, we can pay our bills.”