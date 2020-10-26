(The Center Square) – Early voting turnout by Florida Republicans casting ballots for the Nov. 3 election is chipping into Democrats’ lead in mail-in ballots.
Through Sunday, more than 1 million Republican voters and nearly 767,000 Democrats had cast ballots at early voting sites, according to the Florida Division of Elections (FDOE).
Republicans’ 240,000-plus lead in early voting tallies is dwarfed by Democrats’ 600,000-vote advantage in mail-in ballots received by county elections supervisors. The gap could be shrunk by the nearly 800,000 ballots mailed in by unaffiliated voters who, in the past, statistically have tended to vote Republican, although polls indicate that may not be the case in 2020.
Early voting is available at select sites in all 67 Florida counties and concludes Sunday.
During the six days since early voting began Oct. 19 in some counties, more than 2.21 million Floridians went to the polls by Sunday, including nearly 400,000 nonaffiliated voters.
With the early voting surge and mail-in ballots, more than 6 million Floridians, nearly half the state’s 14.44 million registered voters, had cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election by Sunday. State elections officials estimate 10 million Floridians will have voted by Election Day.
Included in the 6 million ballots cast thus far are 3.8 million mail-in ballots, including 1.79 million from Democrats, 1.18 million from Republicans and nearly 800,000 from unaffiliated voters.
Nearly 6 million Floridians requested mail-in ballots by the Oct. 24 deadline, FDOE said.
As of Sunday, 2.18 million requested mail-in ballots had not been returned, including 890,000 from Democrats, 688,000 from Republicans and 568,625 from unaffiliated voters.
Including all ballots cast through Sunday, 2.56 million Democrats, 2.2 million Republicans and more than 1.1 million unaffiliated voters already have voted.
According to the FDOE’s 2020 general election book closing report – an analysis of the voter rolls – the state’s registered electorate has grown by 12 percent since 2016, with the addition of nearly 1.6 million voters, including nearly 500,000 who registered between the August primaries and Oct. 5, when registration for the general election closed.
There now are 5.3 million registered Democrats, 5.17 million registered Republicans and 4 million other voters who are either unaffiliated or registered with a small party, the FDOE’s book closing report said.
Republicans have increased their party’s voter registration rolls since 2016 by 618,000 voters, Democrats by 426,000, and the number of unaffiliated and third-party voters has grown by 534,000. Democrats now represent 37% of the electorate, with Republicans constituting 36%. The Democrat advantage was 38% to 35% in 2016.
According to the FDOE, 61% of Florida’s registered voters in 2020 identified as white, a 3% decline since 2016. Thirteen percent identified as Black voters, the same as 2016, and 17% as Hispanic, up from 16% in 2016.
There are 475,000 more Hispanic registered voters now than in 2016, with 201,000 registering as unaffiliated, 149,000 as Democrats and 126,000 as Republicans.
Geographically, the Republicans' largest overall gain at the county level was in Miami-Dade County, where the GOP’s voter rolls increased by 56,000 people since 2016. Republican registered voters increased by 37,000 in Palm Beach County, 28,000 in Pasco County, 26,000 in Polk County, 25,000 in Lee County, 25,000 in Hillsborough County and 22,000 in Volusia County, according to the FDOE.
Democrats also made their biggest gain in Miami-Dade County, where the party’s registration increased by 48,000. Democrats increased registered voters in Orange County by 45,000, Palm Beach County by 44,000, Broward County by 36,000, Duval County by 36,000, Hillsborough County by 30,000 and Pinellas County by 23,000.