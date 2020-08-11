(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump’s directive to extend federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) payments could cost Florida $400 million and deplete the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) $44 billion disaster relief fund just as hurricane season heats up.
Nevertheless, Florida Republicans and Democrats are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign onto Trump’s plan to extend assistance at $400 a week after the $600 weekly PUA expired Aug. 1 without Senate Republicans and House Democrats coming to an agreement over another federal COVID-19 stimulus bill.
“I don’t know why Florida would not participate in this program,” state Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, the incoming Senate president, told the Tampa Bay Times.
Incoming Florida House Speaker Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, also supports the PUA extension, although with reservations, as do Democratic state lawmakers and Congressional representatives.
“We’ve boxed ourselves into a corner. I don’t see how (DeSantis) doesn’t sign onto it,” state Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, said before elaborating in a tweet.
“Boxed in b/c: 1) we have one of the lowest unemployment payments nationally (can’t sustain Floridians on $275 max only); 2) we are required to use CRF funds for $100 of the $400, 3) the 3rd largest state, headed by an R, necessary for Nov. election, can’t really balk at offer,” Pizzo tweeted.
Trump’s directive requires states to contribute $100 of the $400 weekly payment, which would cost state governments nationwide about $15 billion and Florida about $400 million for its nearly 800,000 current unemployment claimants.
States can pay their $100 share with unspent Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) money included in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress approved in March.
Of the nearly $12 billion Florida has received in federal COVID-19 assistance, about $5.8 billion qualifies as CRF money. The state had spent less than 10 percent of its CRF money through late July, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
If a state opts out, the U.S. Department of Labor said the federal $300 PUA still would be issued to unemployed claimants, although it is uncertain if that’s the intent of Trump’s plan.
Trump’s memorandum says the $300 can be paid only to applicants who qualify for state unemployment. Gig workers and independent contractors are not eligible for Florida unemployment but qualified for federal PUA assistance.
Some vagaries could be clarified Tuesday evening, when DeSantis is scheduled to confer with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Trump’s PUA extension was one of four directives he signed last weekend. It is one of three memoranda and one eviction moratorium executive order that doesn’t block evictions but offers assistance for those behind on rent and mortgage payments.
The other two memoranda pause federal student loan payments and defer Social Security payroll taxes until 2021.
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4 percent payroll tax that is divided evenly between employees and employers
Deferring the 6.2 percent payroll tax on employees for the last four months of the year could delay – or eliminate – $100 billion in payments to the Social Security Trust Fund, according to the nonpartisan Committee For A Responsible Federal Budget.
The payroll tax suspension has drawn strong rebukes from Democrats and a muted response from Republicans, especially in Florida, where about 20 percent of the state’s population receive Social Security payments.
If re-elected, Trump said he would make the suspension permanent.
“The president just promised to defund Social Security and Medicare if reelected. We cannot let this happen,” U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala tweeted.
“Amid yesterday’s train wreck of neglect, Trump still manages to needlessly imperil seniors’ Social Security and Medicare benefits,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Monday.