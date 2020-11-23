(The Center Florida) – The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) may ask legislators next year to adopt revisions to state law to allow them to hear some public hearing testimony in secret to safeguard utilities’ proprietary information and confidential trade secrets.
The proposed measure was raised by PSC attorney Keith Hetrick last week before a public hearing on Duke Energy’s Connection Program, noting the need for revision in PSC public hearing requirements was fostered by a September court ruling involving Duke Energy.
“As you know, our current processes for dealing with confidential information during the course of the hearing are very cumbersome, outdated and disjointed,” Hetrick told the PSC board, which regulates utilities in Florida.
The PSC upheld in September an administrative law judge’s recommendation that Duke Energy return $16.1 million to customers after the utility repaired a Wheedon Island power plant in 2012.
The utility charged customers for the extra power needed to replace the power offline during the repairs. The Office of Public Counsel (OPC), which represents ratepayers before the PSC, objected, and a public hearing was scheduled to discuss the issue.
Administrative Law Judge Lawrence Stevenson recommended in April that Duke return $11.1 million in replacement power costs required during the outage.
Stevenson also recommended the utility refund about $5 million to cover replacement energy costs created by a faulty 2017-19 turbine after coming back online.
During the subsequent PSC hearing, however, the commission, for the first time ever, agreed to Duke Energy’s request to bar the public from hearing some testimony because it involved propriety trade secrets.
Under current law, the PSC must keep hearings open. When confidential information or proprietary concepts are key to discussions, the PSC can refer a case to the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings, which is allowed to close portions of hearings.
In outlining the tentative legislative proposal last week, Hetrick said the prospective 2021 bill would allow the commission to close portions of hearings to ask questions about confidential trade secrets and no longer would require the PSC to refer cases involving proprietary information to the Division of Administrative Hearings.
Hetrick said the bill would not seek to change the definition of what qualifies as proprietary or confidential information, and it would affect only a handful of cases.
OPC attorney J.R. Kelly objected to the proposed legislation, noting the public has the right to hear all information related to their bills.
“Why all of a sudden when the customers get a good, favorable decision is there a reaction to change the system?” Kelly asked.
Municipal power companies, he said, already have the ability to close off portions of their hearings to public purview even without going to an administrative hearing.
Typically, Kelly said, witnesses and experts who testify in PSC public hearings refer to a specific line in reports and data the public doesn’t have access to in the hearing without spelling it out.
Kelly said nearly all issues that come before the PSC include some sort of proprietary or confidential information, predicting if adopted, such a measure only would provide incentive for utilities to move rate discussions and other matters out of the public realm.
The prefiling period for the 60-day legislative session that begins March 3 has been open since Aug. 1, but, as of Monday, only nine claims bills seeking payment of judgments against the state had been posted. All are filed in the Senate.